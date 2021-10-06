How Many Casinos Are in Finland?

Finland is the country with an original gambling system. If you want to join the Finnish gaming industry, it is reasonable to familiarize yourself with its peculiarities. To start with, consider that in Finland gambling management is a state monopoly. The money raised from lotteries, slot machines, etc. goes to social needs and charity.

Nowadays in Finland, there is only one real casino—Grand Casino Helsinki. The gambling center provides its activity offline at the address Mikonkatu 19, 00100 Helsinki.

Grand Casino Helsinki covers an area of 2500 м2. The casino offers more than 300 slot machines, a Poker club, and 20 tables for other games such as Roulette, Blackjack, Texas Holdem, etc. Moreover, the casino space includes two restaurants and three bars. The entrance is free. The minimum rate is €2. The entertainment in Grand Casino Helsinki is available for gamblers who are already 8 years old.

Although Grand Casino Helsinki is the only representative of traditional gaming centers in Finland, Finnish gamers have a great choice of online casinos. Those players who prefer gambling on the go choose network gaming platforms.

To select a perfect platform, it is useful to familiarize yourself with reviews of all Finnish network casinos. A long list of such reviews written by professional analytics can be found at Parhaat nettikasino.

If you are a newcomer in the gambling industry and want to choose a reliable online casino, take into account the following characteristics when choosing:

Availability of an official license

Peculiarities of the verification process

The use of encryption programs

Collection of games and slots

The reputation of gaming software providers

Specifics of the payment system (acceptable depositing and withdrawal solutions)

Customers maintenance service

Easy-to-use interface and clearness of the navigation

Reviews and ratings from real clients



In addition, Finnish gambling fans can entertain themselves in institutions similar to classic gaming centers. In Finland, there is a large number of small game halls “Potti” and a network of game clubs “Club RAY”. Game halls “Potti” do not accept rates higher than €20 and do not offer real card tables. Usually they are located at malls. Game clubs “Club RAY” provide live table rounds but have rates limits as well.

Finland owns several “floating casinos”. Tables for Roulette, Blackjack, Poker, and other games are settled on ferries. Such casinos are popular among gamers from Russia. Ferries moor in St. Petersburg, take passengers out into open or Finnish water for legal gaming.