Hunter Training Guide in OSRS – Definitive Guide

Old School RuneScape (OSRS) is one of the most popular types of multiplayer role-playing games on the internet. Since its launch in 2013, the game has enticed the players’ attention from across the world, especially with the different types of updates and fun, interactive gameplay.

Amidst all the skills in this game, Hunter is one of the most underrated ones and is accessible only for the pay to play players. Although the players aren’t very keen on learning this, it is one of those skills that you never know you might end up needing.

Here, we will walk you through everything you likely need to know about Hunter training on OSRS.

Hunter Training for Beginners

If this is your first time learning about Hunter techniques on OSRS, we’d always suggest that you start from the baseline. This way, it will be a lot easier for you to familiarize yourself with the procedures and techniques.

Hunter training in OSRS is all about preparing for the buildup. Sometimes you need to prepare the traps, and sometimes, you need to prepare the nets to catch your prey. It is all about these techniques that make all the difference in the long run. But, even for the preliminary preparation, the player needs to have the necessary information about everything. It is incredibly crucial.

Not just the processes and resources, the players also need to make themselves aware of the tools and equipment required for the procedure. Some of this equipment come in handy during the actual hunting, while a few others help prepare the trap.

Another thing worth noting is finding the dedicated hunting areas in the interface. If you think that you’d find animals randomly to kill, you are mistaken. You need to know about the hunting areas to prepare and likely get on with the hunting process.

What are Some of the Best Hunting Tricks and Tools?

Hunting is a resourceful activity. You need to know things, the surroundings, and the required tools to successfully kill an animal and possibly use it ahead in the game.

Some of the critical hunting tools and techniques worth knowing are:

Tracking

One of the most important tricks is to track the actual animal that you want to kill. Depending on the type of animal you want to hunt, you need to look through its habitat and assess the surroundings to check when they come out and are roaming freely in the woods. Once you find the tracks of the animal, the rest of the process is simple. You need to follow those tracks and finish the task with a Noose-wand.

Knowledge about Nets

As we said before, hunting is about preparing for the attack, and one of the most important things is to know about the nets. There is quite a variety, including the butterfly net and impling nets. The availability of these nets and their functions are generally revealed as you progress in the game levels. Nets are predominantly the best option for catching critters.

Bird House Trapping

Birdhouses in OSRS might be extremely deceiving, and that is what you need to use to your benefit. During the hunting process, you need to set up birdhouses to act as traps for your prey. Once the birdhouse is set, you need to wait till it’s filled with birds, after which you need to loot it to receive the Hunter XP badge.

Deadfall Trap

Another essential tool for hunting in OSRS is the deadfall trap. These are the kind of traps that include a heavy stone supported with a log to create a tap for the animal. The player needs to put a lure in the trap to catch the animal trying to hunt in the game successfully. If you successfully get an animal to fall into the trap, you get to loot everything that comes with it; otherwise, you need to start again.

Falconry

It is quite a new and unique way of catching animals. It requires expertise and resources like the falcon and the Piscatoris falconry area to gain the win and possibly a few coins in the process.

Pitfall Trap

Setting up a pitfall trap can be a little tricky, especially with the availability of resources. For this, you do need to have logs and a knife in your inventory. This type of trap works amazingly for the critters, but you might need a teasing stick for you to lure the animal in.

Magic Box Trap

Another popular trapping method is this one. This one mainly works amazingly for catching the Imps. So, if you are tired of running behind them consistently trying to get ahold of them, this should do the trick for good.

What are some of the Quests on OSRS that Require Hunter?

If you are an avid OSRS player, you will come across a few essential quests along the way that require a hunter. You just need to know about them. Some of the most important ones include:

Cold War

The Ascent of Arceuus

Eagle’s Peak

Monkey Madness II

Song of the Elves

Conclusion

So, the next time you are stuck playing in any of the quests in OSRS that need a hunter, we hope these little tricks and techniques guide you properly. Always ensure that you are quick on your foot and actions because that makes a lot of difference when trying to make it through the challenging hurdles along the way. Moreover, the more you play and use these skills, the better you will get at them over time.