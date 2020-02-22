Overpass Creators Tease New Gameplay Clip

For those of you that aren’t aware, Overpass has been an object of obsession for many racing fans. Ever since its surprise announcement early last year. From that time onward, speed demons alike, have been licking their lips in anticipation. And who can blame them?

Besides, that tantalizing prospect of getting behind the wheel of a monster truck and veering her off-road for a tumultuous test spin sounds like a whole lot of fun. At least, in theory.

In practice, though, it’s probably even more thrilling.

Thankfully, that agonizing wait is almost over. After all, it won’t be too long before fans can take Overpass for a true, test-drive.

So, to whet our appetites once more, the Developers over at Zordix Racing deemed it appropriate to share an all-new gameplay video. Just before its late February release date. If for no other reason, then to offer players a few fresh insights into the game.

But first, a little backstory. Besides, what is Overpass, anyhow?

What is Overpass?

By way of keeping you updated on any key developments up to this point, here’s everything we know so far. At its core, Overpass is an all-terrain driving sim with a sharp focus on off-road endeavors. Unlike most driving games currently gracing the market, Overpass is conceptually unique.

Especially so, as it’s likely to feature highly hazardous terrain. But also, a series of challenging obstacle courses and a competitive career mode.

Much like dirt racing in many respects, players must rely on ultimate precision and meticulous control. The reasoning behind this is to combat and compensate for tricky terrain. But equally, the resulting loss of grip. With any luck, though, the specialized physics engine will enable players to feel empowered behind the wheel.

Meanwhile, adding a visceral sense of realism to proceedings.

On top of that, the player can expect a handsome host of vehicles to take off the beaten track. These are potentially forecast to include official models from a slew of iconic brands, such as Arctic Cat, Yamaha, and Suzuki. With other manufacturers to follow. Nice.

So, as I was alluding to, there’s a solid reason for all the excitement surrounding this game. Additionally, Overpass hits shelves February 27th, 2020, for PC. But also, across all major consoles. These include PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Now we’ve created a little context; let’s discuss the latest video.

The Latest Gameplay Video

In the latest Overpass video, Leading Director Zordix Eriksson talks us through his upcoming pet project. But perhaps more importantly, we glean additional insight into the game’s inner-concepts and mechanics.

Although we only get a brief overview of what’s to come. Even so, the signs are certainly promising. First off, we got to see one of 23 fully-licensed vehicles in the game — the Wildcat Sport LTD.

During the demonstration, Joakim shows off a selection of maps. What’s clear from the start is just how diverse the track designs are. From our initial impressions, the vast volume of which offers vastly different environments to view, cram-packed with natural and artificial obstacles.

If you want to take a look for yourself, check out the video on Youtube. I’d recommend watching it. That is if you desire the full scoop.

So, there you have it, folks. That’s what players can expect on release day. All in all, it looks like Overpass will offer up bags of fun when it arrives, late February. Better still, if it’s able to execute an accurate driving sim, with fun off-road exploits, then we could be on to a winner. Of course, only time will tell.

As always, we want your take on Overpass. Will, it end-up the surprise package of 2020? Or is it just another racing rehash? We welcome any views. So why not chime in with your suggestions below.