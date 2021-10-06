Top 5 Microphones for Gamers in 2021

Nothing beats a dedicated microphone for making sure your voice is heard on the live streams. Even if the microphones on the top gaming headsets have improved over time, they still cannot compete with a plug-in, full-sized microphone.

A good standalone microphone will have a larger frequency response range than a conventional headset mic, allowing it to pick up all the subtleties in your voice for a fuller sound. Whether you want to go into podcasting, music recording, playing Xbox games or streaming, keep reading to learn about some of the finest microphones available.

Elgato Wave:3

First on the list is the Elgato Wave:3 has which has a variety of features to ensure that you get the best audio experience. Other than functioning as a virtual mixer, this mic allows you to change the mix up to eight additional audio channels all thanks to the Wave Link software.

This is ideal for streaming since it ensures your gaming audio, music, and anything else running on your gaming laptop sounds balanced. Additionally, the mic integrates into the Elgato Stream Deck, allowing you to modify your audio settings while broadcasting with a single tap.

The red mute LED surrounding the dial is useful as it prevents you from accidentally chatting into the void when you forget you are muted. The mic is also powered by USB-C and has a 3.5mm port on the rear for zero-latency monitoring. The Wave 3 is a terrific alternative that is simple to use and opens some fascinating possibilities for streaming with its features, thanks to its subtle design that does not draw attention to itself.

Blue Yeti X

The Yeti X is a flexible alternative with outstanding audio performance, and it is still less expensive than most multi-polar pattern studio mics. In comparison to the standard Yeti, Blue Yeti X has a higher number of condenser capsules, which results in smoother sound and improved sensitivity.

It has a dial as well that allows you to switch between cardioid, bidirectional, omnidirectional, and stereo polar patterns. Since the mic has a 3.5mm headphone connector, you can use headphones to listen in on what the mic is hearing.

Aside from that, the Yeti X is significantly more visually appealing, ensuring that you appear professional during video conversations. If you do not want to install it on an arm, there is now a strong stand to support you. Overall, the Yeti X is a major enhancement over the standard Yeti, with a special World of Warcraft model available. But if you are on a tight budget, the original model is still a viable option.

Razer Seiren Mini

If you are looking for the best cheap gaming microphone, the Razer Seiren Mini delivers. It might be one of the smallest microphones in the market, but it is packed with technology to ensure that its sound quality is on par with the best.

Those who prefer less artificial sounding output may appreciate this mic which sounds drier and flatter. The Mini’s distinctive pill-shaped form and wide range of colours give it the individuality that some of our other picks on this list lack. At this price, you will not find a better sound system.

With a built-in shock mount, the stand is adequate, but it is worth strapping the Razer Seiren Mini to an arm and bringing it closer to your lips. This will allow you to keep it away from the best gaming keyboard’s loud clicks.

Despite the lack of features such as a mute button or a headphone jack, the Seiren Mini is nevertheless adorable, compact, and provides simple, high-quality audio. The Mini makes up for its lack of functionality with pricing and sound.

Some folks cannot get past the lack of a mute button, and the proprietary micro-USB connector is a hassle to use. Nonetheless, the Seiren Mini is a wonderful first microphone for aspiring podcasters and streamers.

Audio Technica AT2020

The AT2020 is a popular entry-level XLR mic that may be used in a variety of situations. The Audio-Technica AT2020 USB Microphone may not be impressive in appearance, but its high-quality A/D converter with 16-bit, 44.1 / 48 kHz sampling rate is more than capable of handling the job at hand.

Gamers may use it with several mixing and editing software while still enjoying the convenience of a USB microphone audio interface. The mic, a bag, and a stand adapter are the only items included in the box.

You will need an XLR cable, a stand, and an audio interface or mixer that can supply at least 48V phantom power. Once you have got all these pieces in place, you will have warm, crystal-clear audio that is perfect for podcasts or video voiceovers.

If necessary, it also has a mix control for combining pre-recorded audio and mic signals. Lightweight tripod stand is included as well although it may not be tall enough for all gamers to comfortably reach. We recommend pairing it with a boom arm and a pop filter for a comfortable, professional recording experience.

Shure SM58

The Shure SM58 microphone, which has been in production since 1996, is a Shure icon and desirable choice for most individuals. For decades, artists and vocalists have opted the wireless microphone as their choice, and it is still the most popular kind on the market. SM58-LC can be seen at any place, including live concerts, presentations, sporting events, and more.

Although it is used as a vocal mic, you can use it as a recording mic if it is connected to a USB interface or a portable recorder. It excels in isolating the primary sound source while simultaneously eliminating background noise.

Other than that, its frequency response ranges from 50 to 15,000 Hz, making it ideal for vocal applications that require a warmer, richer vocal sound that stands out in the mix. Since the microphone is dynamic, it is less susceptible to misuse and wears and tear.

Its durability also sets it apart from other microphones because it will still be able to alter sound waves even if it is dropped or smashed. Original Shure microphones are the only ones that can last this long. There are a lot of counterfeits these days, so be cautious.