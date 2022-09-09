Image Source – https://gamertweak.com/

When you are playing an action-packed game like Elden Ring, preparing yourself for combat isn’t just an option but an ardent necessity. And, somehow, arrows stand out as a leading way to fight off the enemies you cross paths with in the game.

To become an Elden Lord, you get access to various combat tools, including Axes, swords, etc. However, amidst them all, the arrows stand out of the lot. It allows you to target your enemy from a distance while keeping yourself safe.

This article will walk you through all the details you need to know about buying arrows in Elden Ring.

About Arrows Elden Ring

Arrows and bolts are possibly two of the most essential and popular combat ammunition and ranged weapons available in Elden Ring.

While the players generally craft the staple Beast bone arrows, the specialty arrows in the game can be directly acquired from the Merchants. All you have to do is pay them the compensation they charge to acquire the arrows.

If you primarily rely on ranged weapons for combat in Elden Rings, it is feasible and practical to scrounge for Runes to buy the arrows and the bolts directly. Crafting is easy but buying it from the merchants is easier and non-complicated.

Where to Buy Arrows Elden Ring (Merchant Locations)?

Buying arrows on Elden Ring is a pretty simple affair. You find the merchants selling the arrows and bolts and then pay them in runes to acquire the desired arrow. It’s as simple as that.

Since you need access to the in-game currency to acquire the arrows and bolts, we’d recommend you shift your focus to acquiring the runes first. If you don’t have the currency, chances are you won’t be able to afford the item.

Once you decide to buy the arrows from the merchants, you must find the merchants selling them. There are quite a few available in the game, and all of them are scattered throughout the map.

Following are the top merchant locations you can look into:

Merchant Kale

You can find merchant Kale in the Church of Elleh in Western Limgrave. Since their primary work is to sell the arrows to generate income, you shouldn’t have to worry about any consequences when purchasing from Kale.

Isolated Merchant

The isolated merchant is one of the most off-beat merchants you will encounter. They are present in the map’s Southeast direction when traveling from Limgrave. This is an excellent place to stock up on the arrows if you run short on them. You can find the isolated merchant at the Weeping Peninsula.

Hermit Merchant

This merchant is available in the outskirts of the royal capital of Leyndall. Locating them is a little challenging since you need to climb up a cliff around the outermost wall of the capital. So, you need to exercise those muscles to get your hands on the individual arrows. The shack is filled with a variety of arrows that you can restock.

Nomadic Merchant #1

Elden Ring is filled with a variety of nomadic merchants. The primary purpose is to allow the players to stock up on their arrows if running short on them. You can find the first nomadic merchant east of Limgrave at the Siofra River. So, if you have enough runes and you are running short on arrows, this is where you can restock.

Nomadic Merchant #2

The next nomadic merchant should be available in the Mt. Glemir area. Since you have covered a lot on the map, by the time you reach this spot, your arrow supply should be on the lower end. Restocking from the second nomadic merchant would be an ideal pick in that case. Since you never know when you will find the next merchant, we’d recommend stocking up as much as possible.

Nomadic Merchant #3

You will find the third nomadic merchant in the Coastal Cave at Western Limgrave. This is located in the southern part of the beach in the area, so you should be able to acquire everything you need. If you are low on supply, keep this location in mind.

Nomadic Merchant #4

The fourth one is available at Limgrave. If you have a bow with you, adding arrows is mandatory for combat. We’d recommend looking into the best and most polished options the merchant offers.

Nomadic Merchant #5

The fifth merchant is available in the Liurnia of the Lakes, on the northern side of Limgrave. Since there are few accessible regions in the area, we suggest you restock here as much as possible.

Nomadic Merchant #6

Caelid is one of the most hostile places in the Elden Ring. If you are stuck in that area on the map and don’t have any combat modes, we recommend you buy your stash from the merchant here.

Type of Arrows Elden Ring

Simply knowing the location of the merchants isn’t enough on Elden Ring. You need to know the types of arrows that are available as well. Let us walk you through the types of arrows available in Elden Ring:

Poison arrows Elden ring – This is popular craftable ammunition used by the players as a mode of combat. It directly inflicts poison damage to the enemies, keeping the players safe in a hostile environment.

Rotbone arrows Elden Ring – Another popular category of craftable arrows that merchants sell is the Rotbone arrow. It is used for taking down enemies with ranged damage to make their way through the map.

Fire arrows Elden Ring – If the name wasn’t a giveaway, the fire arrow is advanced-level ammunition that causes instant fire damage upon impact. It can help take down the bosses and enemies throughout the game.

Elden Ring Fletched Arrow – The last category is another popular craftable ammunition that inflicts ranged damage on the enemies. Since it’s so powerful, the arrows can easily pierce through the enemy’s armor, killing them on impact.

With the categories out of the way, the following are all the types of arrows available on Elden Ring:

Normal Arrow

Bloodbone Arrow

Bloodbone Arrow (Fletched)

Bone Great Arrow

Bone Great Arrow (Fletched)

Bone Arrow Bone Arrow (Fletched)

Coldbone Arrow

Coldbone Arrow (Fletched)

Dwelling Arrow

Golden Arrow

Golden Great Arrow

Golem’s Great Arrow

Golem’s Magic Arrow

Great Arrow

Fire Arrow

Firebone Arrow

Firebone Arrow (Fletched)

Haligbone Arrow

Shattershard Arrow

Shattershard Arrow (Fletched)

Sleepbone Arrow

Sleepbone Arrow (Fletched)

Haligbone Arrow (Fletched)

Spiritflame Arrow

Stormwing Bone Arrow

Magicbone Arrow

Magicbone Arrow (Fletched)

Poisonbone Arrow

Poisonbone Arrow (Fletched)

Radahn’s Spear

Lighting Bone

Rainbow Stone Arrow

Rainbow Stone Arrow (Fletched)

Rotbone Arrow

Rotbone Arrow (Fletched)

Lighting Bone Arrow (Fletched)

Serpent Arrow

Trina’s Arrow

What Merchant Sells the Best Arrows Elden Ring?

Almost every merchant on the Elden Ring map sells the best-quality arrows, bows, and other ammunition.

The best part about directly buying the arrows from the merchants is the cheaper cost. Every merchant you cross paths with will charge 20 runes for the arrows.

So, distinguishing one as the best out of the lot can be challenging. However, most players report that the Merchant Kale and a few Nomadic merchants offer the best-quality arrows.

Conclusion

Elden Ring brings forth a variety of combat options, and arrows are undoubtedly one of the best to look into. However, with so many different merchants and types of arrows available, being confused is normal. What we’d recommend you do is look into your available resources first. If you are low on arrows, pick them up from the nearest merchant without second thoughts.