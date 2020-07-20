Which Level do you have to be to Play Arena, in Fortnite?

Fortnite: Battle Royale finally received the awaited Arena game mode with an update in 2019. It offers players a new way to measure themselves against others and show their professional play skills. Each season brings minor adjustments in Arena mode with Season X. Three new game modes have been introduced in Arena mode: Solo, Duos, and Trio. Each of them takes place in a competitive environment, which means that players can always intervene, unlike events and tournaments. In addition to solo mode, the duo and trio rotate every season. Rotation depends mainly on the big event that Epic plans to introduce at the end of the season.

Arena Mode: Level

If you get the message “Your account does not meet the requirements” when trying to play the game Fortnite arena, you might be a little confused. Luckily, the answer is simple: to play Arena at Fortnite, you must reach level 15. If you are not sure at what level you are, you will find it on the right side of the game screen on the main menu. If you have not reached level 15, you must get more XP before you can play in the Arena. Fortunately, this will not be too difficult and can be easily achieved by completing several challenges because they offer 40,000 XP per challenge. You also get metal while playing to survive the storm. If you focus on mastering a challenge and winning a medal, you can reach level 15 in a few hours.

Even though the Fortnite Arena level requirements may seem annoying, Epic has been placed there to prevent people from creating new accounts and jumping into matches. The more you play, the better the competition if you move to a competency-based match system.

Arena Mode: Score System

If you are a novice at the arena mode, here is a way to know detailed information about the scoring system. This will help you to gain knowledge about the arena mode, more.

Solo Point

Victory Royale: +3

Top 5: +2

Top 15: +2

Top 25: +3

Each Elimination: +1

Duo Point

Victory Royale: +3

Top 3: +2

Top 7: +2

Top 12: +3

Each Elimination: +1

The scoring system for Arena Mode Season X is slightly different. Here are the details:

Solo Point

Elimination: 20 points

Top 25: 60 points

Top 15: 30 points

Top 5: 30 points

Victory Royale: 60 points

Duo Point

Elimination (per member): 7 points

Top 8: 60 points

Top 4: 30 points

Top 2: 30 points

Victory Royale: 60 points

Arena Mode: How to Play

If you know the point system in arena mode, you must now know how to play in this mode. Arena mode can be played at any time. So, if you want to play in this mode, you must choose your game mode. If you prefer, you will see Solo Arena and Arena Duos available under the usual Solo, Duos, Team, and LTM modes. You can choose what you want, and you are all fine.

Arena Mode: Materials

The amount of material a player can carry in the Arena is limited to 500 for each type. Although players who rely more on their goals than on construction have welcomed this change with open arms. However, battles in the first game can deplete the player’s inventory.

Arena Mode: Maps

Every new season Fortnite brings changes to the map. Every season, players who aspire to higher ranks must pay attention to those who know what they are facing before queuing for an arena match. Although Arena is careful with changes to the map, it seems to have adopted changes in the vault because this is the best way to optimize gameplay. This is just another aspect of Fortnite racing that players need to keep in mind to stay on top of everything.

Details about Fortnite

Fortnite: Save the World

In Fortnite: Save the World, players have an inventory of weapons and trap schemes, hero characters, defense characters and supporting characters, and resources collected. The system is used to build weapons and traps in the field. Players can use various types of experience points and resources they get as mission rewards to improve and develop schemes and characters. For weapons and traps, this usually increases its effectiveness and releases additional attribute bonuses, while raising the character’s level to unlock the unique abilities possessed by the characters on the field.

Fortnite Battle Royale

The basic gameplay for Fortnite Battle Royale follows the standard format for the Battle Royale genre. This game is usually played with each player alone or in teams of two to four players, each participating in each round. The goal is to become the last living player or team by eliminating or avoiding other players. If you play in solo mode, players will be removed as soon as they run out of health. In team mode, run down players can crawl around while bleeding outside. They can be eliminated immediately by the enemy or revived by troops to help them. Like the original Fortnite game, Fortnite Battle Royale is played primarily from a third-person perspective.

Fortnite Creative

In Fortnite Creative, players can create private island structures and share them with up to 16 players for different multiplayer game modes with adjustable rules. Players can copy and paste, move and delete objects, including basic tiles, elements, and game functions. The number of island structures is limited. Players place items from the palette with details of their choice. You can also choose to build from predefined structures such as buildings. Fortnite Creative includes island lobbies from which other islands can be accessed, especially islands that Epic Games and the community consider famous. Each player can own up to four private islands. In the game, players can run, jump, and fly. Players work in the world with cellphones held by these characters. After playing a mini-game, the island returns to its previous state.

Conclusion

Arena mode is ideal for those who want to prove themselves and those who want to play Fortnite with players who have the same skills. Matching in the Arena is based on points of sharing. This means that players will face opponents in the same division as them. In the arena players division, they can also open online events where prize money is given, e.g., Fortnite World Cup, weekly cash cup, and FNCS. If a player plays his cards correctly, Arena Mode can undoubtedly be their portal to the professional Arena of Fortnite.