How to Choose the Best AWP Skins for Your Playstyle

How to Choose AWP Skins in CS2
There’s not a single more iconic weapon in both CS:GO and CS2 than the legendary AWP. It is based on the real-life bolt-action rifle called the Accuracy International Arctic Warfare, which has been an industry-standard sniper weapon in many European countries. Various modifications of the Arctic Warfare have been present in the game for more than 25 years, making the weapon very iconic. Since the very first iteration of Counter-Strike, the AWP works on the principle of “high risk, high reward”, where one shot in the torso or in the head guarantees the kill. With the release of CS2, the magazine was reduced from 10 to 5 rounds, making this principle even more relevant and the overall skill ceiling higher than ever. If you’re confident in your sniping skill, then the AWP is the obvious choice. Another stipulation about playing with the AWP is that the skins for this particular weapon are significantly more expensive when compared to other weapons, except for knives. Whilst it’s not a necessity, a good skin with a couple of stickers might warm your heart on your path of becoming a sniping legend like s1mple and ZywOo. You can choose AWP skins yourself on Steam or any third-party marketplace, but we’ve also compiled a list of some of the best skins currently available in CS2. This guide will help you navigate the overwhelming list of good AWP skins.
We can split cool AWP skins into a few categories depending on what you’re looking for in a design or other factors like price, theme, or rarity.
Budget
The most obvious factor when buying an AWP skin surely has to do with its price. While there are certainly some cheap AWP skins, the majority of Factory New AWP skins are quite expensive. The cheap ones are usually more toned-down and have a subdued color scheme, while the vibrant ones are pricey. Once you know how much money you can afford to spend on one AWP skin, it gets easier with the selection process.
- Budget-Friendly example (Under $5) – AWP | Phobos
These skins tend to have grey or navy blue color schemes and occasional non-contrasting illustrations, like this Phobos, inspired by the retro-futuristic vision of cyberpunk aesthetic..
- Mid-Tier example (Over $50) – AWP | Hyper Beast
The Mid-Tier skins offer a wide variety of designs with a huge selection of color schemes and illustrations.
- Rare/Expensive example (Over $200) – AWP | Lightning Strike
The High-end category includes the best AWP skins that cost over 200 dollars and offer the rarest visuals and illustrations.
Color Palette
Although good AWP skins don’t necessarily have to be flashy, some players prefer their inventory to be full of vibrant and colorful items, while others tend to prefer something more subdued and elegant. Luckily for all of them, CS2 has plenty of both categories.
- Vibrant and Flashy – AWP | Crakow!
There are skins that blend lots of hues and colors and look really funky, with lots of small details and contrasting elements.
- Monotone and Classy – AWP | Printstream
With this category you can expect something less ‘in-your-face’, giving up crazy color schemes for something more elegant with one dominant color..
VIsual Theme
The community designers and Valve’s in-house designers ensure each skin is unique with a distinct theme. Some skins can be inspired by the motorsports, while the others feature some kind of mythological monster that should instill fear in your enemies.
- Mythology-inspired AWP skins – AWP | Gungnir
Thousands of years of history and anthropological discoveries can be a source of inspiration for skin makers. The AWP | Gungnir is a great example of Scandinavian culture being a source of visual inspiration.
- Skins inspired by art styles – AWP | Exoskeleton
The visual arts can also be a great source of inspiration for designers, since it’s so interesting how an art movement can be displayed on a weapon model. This Exoskeleton is an obvious ode to H.R. Giger and his ‘biomechanical’ art style.
Conclusion
Our categories aren’t exactly the precise representation of all skins in CS2, as there are countless other AWP skins that could be appealing to your taste. You might want to look into all the AWP skins that are currently available in CS2 and see if their price range is within the reason, considering that the AWP | Dragon Lore and AWP | Gungnir cost well over $10,000 each. However, if you’re on a tight budget, you still can find a plethora of good skins with interesting designs and illustrations, especially if you’re into technology-inspired art and some spooky monsters scaring away your enemies. Remember, a skin is just a visual customization you can choose, but it won’t impact your performance — focus on enjoying your time in the game.