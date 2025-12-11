Highlighting some of the finest gaming releases of 2025 

With the new year on the horizon, gaming audiences everywhere can look back on a memorable year for gaming. From some must-have accessories to a comprehensive selection of must-play gaming releases, it has been a solid year overall. However, when assessing the variety of games that have recorded some big numbers, some deserve more recognition than others.
Overall, there have been a huge number of standout products this year. With almost every genre covered, gamers everywhere have been catered to. There have been unbeatable adventures on offer, epic shootouts, glorious goals to score, amazing worlds to traverse, and so much more. Additionally, across PlayStation, mobile, and other platforms, 2025 has seen some exceptional releases.
So, whether you’re in need of some Christmas present inspiration or you simply want to treat yourself to a new game or two in the coming months, then below we briefly highlight some of the finest games that have come to the fore in the last year or so.
Blue Prince is a favorite for many
When Blue Prince arrived, both gamers and gaming journalists alike adored it. It’s entirely understandable as to why, too. As far as roguelike puzzle products go, it’s hard to beat right now. Not only does it put your brain power to the test in a number of challenging scenarios, but the fact that it’s set in a shapeshifting manor house where almost anything can happen makes it even more enthralling.
Split Fiction has lured millions of gamers in
If you’d rather play games with loved ones, then Split Fiction is a cooperative action-adventure release well worth exploring. Offering stunning visuals, players are tasked with navigating between Mio’s sci-fi worlds and Zoe’s fantasy worlds in this ever-changing product. A unique game about two writers, trapped in a virtual environment, has never been so alluring. Overall, Split Fiction is a masterpiece.
Pulsz online games like Hot Turkey have also shone
Alongside the strong selection of PC and console releases, Pulsz social casino games like Hot Turkey have also shone in this highly competitive entertainment space. A simple game to grasp, it contains a turkey theme throughout. The game’s food focus doesn’t end there, with a feast of delights accompanying the product’s engaging all-around offering. If you fancy playing a title that will get you firmly in the mood for the most wonderful time of the year, then Hot Turkey is the game to play.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is arguably the best RPG of the year
(Image via https://x.com/SynthPotato)
While the debate will rumble on, many RPG lovers struggle to look past Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 when highlighting the finest releases in the genre this year. A superb game, developer Sandfall Interactive has absolutely nailed this one. From the game’s crisp graphics and amazing adventures, to its superb art and the array of captivating characters, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 delivers in all areas.
Elden Ring: Nightreign is truly spectacular
It’s fair to say Elden Ring is hard to beat. However, the 2025 spinoff, Elden Ring: Nightreign, arguably outdoes it. This standalone roguelike spin-off is just as engrossing as the first instalment, although with loot to gather and a shrinking circle to survive, it’s a tense gaming experience. Also containing powerful enemies to see off and even environmental threats to overcome, Elden Ring: Nightreign is truly spectacular.
Special mention must also go to Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles, Donkey Kong Bananza, Arc Raiders, Hades 2, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Mortal Kombat Legacy Kolelction, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Lost Records: Bloom and Rage, and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.