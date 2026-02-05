How to Find Online Casino Games that Offer the Best Odds and Chances of Success

Every casino game comes with a mathematical edge built into its design. The size of that edge varies, sometimes by a fraction of a percent, sometimes by double digits. Knowing where those numbers fall determines how far your bankroll stretches and how often you walk away with a profit. The difference between a 94% return and a 99.5% return compounds over hundreds of hands, spins, or rolls. Finding the games with favorable odds requires understanding a few core concepts and knowing where to look.
Understanding RTP and House Edge
Return to player, expressed as a percentage, tells you how much of every dollar wagered a game pays back over a long period. A slot with a 96% RTP returns $96 for every $100 bet on average. The remaining 4% goes to the house. House edge is the inverse figure. A 4% house edge means the casino keeps $4 per $100 wagered.
These numbers describe long-term averages across millions of outcomes. Any single session can swing wildly in either direction. Still, the math holds over time. Players who choose games with lower house edges lose less money per bet than those who pick games with higher margins.
Table Games with Strong Player Returns
Blackjack sits at the top of most lists. With optimal basic strategy, the house edge can dip as low as 0.5%, translating to an RTP of up to 99.5%. Optimal play means following a mathematically correct decision for every hand combination. Strategy charts exist online and are free to use. The Wizard of Odds website provides verified charts and calculators.
Baccarat offers another strong option. The banker bet carries an RTP of 98.94% after commission. Player bets come close behind. The tie bet sits much lower and should be avoided.
Craps contains a bet that pays true odds with a 0% house edge. The odds bet, placed behind a pass or don’t pass wager, adds no additional advantage to the casino. The don’t pass bet itself holds a house edge of 1.36%. These numbers make craps one of the most favorable games when bet selection is informed.
Reducing Costs While Chasing Better RTP
Games with favorable odds still carry risk over time. Players can offset losses by taking advantage of promotional tools that extend bankroll without additional deposits. Many platforms let you use betting bonuses during sign-up or as part of loyalty programs. Others provide free spins on high-RTP slots or cashback on table game losses. These offers do not change the math of any game but they do reduce the effective cost per wager.
Stacking these promotions with informed game selection makes a measurable difference. A player using a deposit match on a 99% RTP blackjack table faces less financial exposure than one playing a 94% slot without any bonus active.
Video Poker Offers Some of the Best Numbers
Full-pay video poker machines rank among the most favorable options available. A 9/6 Jacks or Better machine holds a house edge of 0.46% when played with correct strategy. The pay table shows 9 credits for a full house and 6 for a flush per coin bet.
Deuces Wild takes this further. With perfect play, Deuces Wild offers an RTP of 100.76%. This places the edge in the player’s favor, one of the few games where that applies. Perfect play requires study and memorization of hundreds of hold and discard decisions. Most players fall short of perfect, but even decent strategy keeps the returns high.
Roulette Variations Matter
Not all roulette wheels offer the same odds. American roulette has both a 0 and a 00 pocket. This creates a house edge near 5.26%. European roulette removes the double zero and drops the edge to 2.70%, giving an RTP of 97.30%.
French roulette improves on this with rules like La Partage, which returns half of even-money bets when the ball lands on zero. This pushes the RTP to 98.65%. Players should choose French or European versions when given the option.
Slots Require Careful Selection
Slot machines have the widest range of RTPs. Land-based casino slots tend to hover between 85% and 90%. Online versions often run between 95% and 98%. The difference adds up fast over a session.
Finding high-RTP slots requires research. Many game providers publish these figures. Some online casinos list them in game information panels. Games from certain developers consistently offer better returns than others. Checking third-party databases before playing saves money.
Where to Find Reliable Information
Websites like the Wizard of Odds publish mathematically verified data on house edges and strategy. These resources let players compare games, learn optimal play, and calculate expected losses. Using these tools before sitting down at a table or spinning a reel turns guesswork into informed decision-making.
Game rules posted within online casinos also contain useful data. Many platforms disclose RTP figures, betting limits, and payout structures. Reading these before playing removes surprises.
Putting It Together
Selecting games with lower house edges stretches a bankroll further. Blackjack, baccarat, craps odds bets, video poker, and French roulette all offer RTPs above 98%. Online slots can reach similar levels when chosen carefully. Combining good game selection with bonus offers reduces the cost of play without changing the underlying math. The information needed to make these choices exists freely online. Using it takes a few minutes of research and pays off over every session that follows.