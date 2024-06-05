Esports Management: Are There Any Difficulties In 2024?

Esports management is increasingly becoming a big business, where everything takes place: team development, non-standard ideas, and conflicts of interest. Many believe that after the outbreak of gaming activity due to COVID-19 in 2021 and 2022, esports team managers continue to receive a substantial contribution to the budgets today.
However, some market representatives, note that the profit level has returned to the level before COVID-19. Several reasons can complicate the work of esports team managers in the industry. Among the main ones, the following can be distinguished:
- Management of a friend or family member. The famous American esportsman and streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is one example of a partner who successfully helps. The athlete’s wife, Jessica Blevins, was a strong manager who beneficially contributed to his professional development. However, there are cases when views differ with a friend or a relative, which interferes with an esports athlete’s career. A separate situation is a family member’s lack of professional manager skills, which can lead to unfavorable situations or spoil the image of the player and the team.
- Ignoring youth culture. People of all ages are interested in esports, but most followers are young: influencers, streamers, and fans of CS2 and other top esports content. Therefore, managers should, in any case, focus on youth culture.
- Absence of fan-oriented content. The information created to engage, entertain, and educate (news, statistics, interviews with players, broadcasts, draws) only helps raise esports fans’ attention.
Big brands always pay attention to the quality of work of esports managers, especially experienced and creative ones, and to what content fans consume and improve this content for fans. This element explains the considerable attention paid to the BETER brand and its product, BETER Esports.
BETER Esports and Esports Battle: Top Esports Services And Solutions
ESportsBattle is the largest esports platform with top content. It is a product of BETER Esports, which provides comprehensive esports services and fast events. The brand covers 35,000+ efootball, ebasketball, ehockey, CS2, and virtual football events per month.
