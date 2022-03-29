5 Best Mobile Games That Will Keep You Entertained Wherever You Go

Did you know that games account for around 43 percent of all smartphone use? In addition, there are over 2.2 billion mobile gamers worldwide.

Whether you’re a hardcore mobile gamer, or you just play casually to pass the time, finding the best mobile games to play can sometimes feel like a shot in the dark. If you’re ready to stop downloading games that you end up deleting just as quickly, keep reading for the best games on mobile that you can play anywhere.

One: Brawl Stars

If you’re a fan of battle royale games, Brawl Stars is the perfect download for you. In this game, you collect various characters. Each character has its own power-ups and gadgets you can collect as well.

There are a variety of game modes you can engage in, and the maps you battle on change often. You can even create your own maps and have friendly battles with your friends.

While there are in-app purchases for this game, you can still be successful without spending money. However, one of the great features of this game is that if you have limited time, that’s okay. You can easily hop on and play around (sometimes two) in under five minutes and then get back to your dare.

Two: Monument Valley

If you’re looking for mobile puzzle games, then Monument Valley is for you. You may have heard the name of this game getting passed around, and it’s one that even gets played by non-gamers.

In this game, you guide a princess, Ida, through beautiful scenes as she journeys through the world. You’ll find spatial puzzles, optical illusions, hidden paths, and more.

The downside? There is a cost to purchase this game.

If you’re feeling hesitant about paying for games you may or may not like, consider finding a subscription service like GameMine Orange, that allows you to download and play games with no in-app purchases. Make sure the subscription service offers games you are interested in before investing.

The good news? Once you finish playing the original Monument Valley, you can download Monument Valley 2 and start a new journey through the beautiful art you’ll find in this game. Monument Valley is also one of the best offline mobile games available.

Three: Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go may have launched back in 2016, but it’s still a favorite for many. This game is excellent to take on the go with you.

You will have the ability to catch Pokemon and live out your childhood fantasy of being a Pokemon Trainer. Engage in battles and have fun with your friends as you find what you need in different areas of your town.

Four: Angry Birds

If you’re looking for free mobile games that you can play, look no further than Angry Birds. This game allows you to get a little rage out as you shoot birds at evil pigs and try to clear your map.

However, on the particularly hard levels, it can become infuriating, too; if you’re competitive, try not to throw your phone.

Five: Rise of Firstborn

If you’re looking for mobile games that require more strategy, consider Rise of Firstborn. This game is an RPG with PVP and PVE.

In Rise of Firstborn, you spend time building your army, heroes, and more so you can battle against various elements. There are a variety of events available in this game which means there is something for everyone.

Here you will find that there are many players who spend, but there are also players who are content to build their empire using in-game rewards.

Download the Best Mobile Games Today

Are you inspired by these game suggestions? Head to your phone’s AppStore to download the best mobile games and conquer the battlefields you choose.

