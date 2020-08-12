Best Pokedex for android

There are a few things that everyone knows about pokemon, even if they are not true pokemon fans. One is, of course, the loveable Pokemon Pikachu, the other is the Pokeball, and of course lastly the Pokedex.

Any fan of the series would know how helpful a Pokedex is. The franchise has now grown to include over 800 pokemon across 8 generations. Each generation introduces new pokemon, with the first generation starting out with just 151.

A Pokedex not only allows you to learn about a specific pokemon but also gives you information about its Move sets and much more. It is particularly helpful if you want to build a team of different types of pokemon.

It can also help you out in the games but indicating to you where you can find specific pokemon.

So here are the best Pokedex apps on Mobile

DataDex

DataDex is an all-round solution for your pokemon needs! The app has the complete list of pokemon all the way from Gen I to Gen VIII. It gives you details such as the height, weight, the terrain the pokemon is found in, and also the evolution stages of the Pokemon.

The app also has a Movedex. A Movedex helps in giving you all the information about specific moves. Since each type is super effective against another type you also need to know which moves are gonna deal the most damage.

DataDex also has an AbilityDex that goes more in-depth into the different abilities.

Datadex has a pro version as well, that unlocks a team builder function and also gets rid of ads. Upgrading to the pro version will also get you a dark mode feature for the late-night pokemon duels!

Bulbapedia

Bulbapedia is one of the original sources of Pokemon information and is one of the biggest websites that discuss pokemon fandom. All the information is crowdsourced so it is more like a wiki for Pokemon.

It has tons of information on each pokemon and its moves, abilities, and also evolution stages. Bulbapedia is unique because it offers a lot of walkthroughs and guides that help explore the game in a thorough manner.

The app is completely free to use but there is a pro option that allows you to remove ads.

You can check out Bulbapedia here.

Goldex

Goldex takes a slightly more modern approach to the Pokedex. It has a dark theme throughout the app and the Pokemon styles are altered to match it. This design change might excite a few pokemon fans but might not appeal to others.

They say they have used this design to avoid any copyright issues that may arise later on.

But as a Pokedex, it provides all the relevant information about the pokemon. It also has a Movdex, itemdex ,AbilityDex, and Locationdex.

Going pro will unlock the Team builder functionality while also giving you the ability to nickname your pokemon beyond the first 100. The pro version also gets rid of ads.

You can check out GoldDex here.

So those were our three picks for the best Pokedex apps on mobile. Hope you found it helpful so go out there and catch ’em all!