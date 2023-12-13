Mobile Gaming Revolution – Surprising 66.2% of Gamers Now Prefer Smartphones Over PCs for Gaming!

The digital landscape has undergone a significant transformation, particularly in the realm of gaming.

A survey conducted in the third quarter of 2022 reveals a telling statistic: smartphones emerged as the dominant platform, with 66.2% of respondents favoring mobile gaming.

This prevalence underscores a pivotal shift in gaming habits, with mobile gaming not just a mere option but a leading choice for the majority.

Data: The Preferred Devices

According to recent statista data on preferred gaming device, it paints a clear picture of current trends:

PC Gaming (Laptop/Desktop): Ranked second, 37.9% of gamers use laptops or desktops, showing a significant but lesser preference compared to mobile gaming. Unfortunately, the study doesn't list laptop or desktop gaming separately.

Other Devices: Gaming consoles (25.3%), tablet devices (16.5%), handheld gaming devices (13.1%), media streaming devices (9.4%), and VR headsets (8.7%) follow, highlighting the primary competition between mobile and desktop gaming.



This data demonstrates a shifting preference towards mobile gaming, reshaping the gaming landscape.

Does it Differ for Casino Gaming?

The world of casino gaming offers a fascinating twist in this digital gaming narrative.

According to KTO, an overwhelming 93.08% of casino gaming sessions occur on mobile devices.

This figure astonishingly surpasses the overall mobile gaming rate by 40.5%. This disparity underscores a unique trend within the casino gaming sector, where the ease and immediacy of mobile platforms are even more pronounced.

The preference for mobile gaming in the casino realm is not just a trend but a clear indication of the sector’s direction, mirroring the broader shift towards mobile gaming in the industry.

The Future of Gaming – A Mobile-Dominated Realm

Looking towards the future, mobile gaming’s trajectory seems to be on an upward curve. Its increasing popularity is not a transient phase but a solid indicator of the industry’s direction.

With technological advancements, the gap between mobile and desktop gaming in terms of quality and experience is narrowing.

This convergence suggests a future where mobile gaming could potentially overshadow desktop gaming, not just in numbers but also in terms of the quality of the gaming experience.