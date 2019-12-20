Most Profitable Monsters in OSRS

One of the prominent features of Old School RuneScape is the sheer diversity of the monsters that you will come face to face with. There are many creatures to take on throughout Gielinor, from out in the open to the deepest, darkest dungeons. But which of these beasts is the most lucrative for collecting OSRS Gold and experience?

Here is a short list of the most profitable monsters within OSRS.

Zilyana

Kicking this list off is Commander Zilyana, who you can find within the God Ward Dungeon. It is worth mentioning right off the bat that this monster is particularly difficult to kill, especially if you are planning to take it on solo. To do so, you’ll need to have exceptionally high combat skills with gear worthy of your stats to accompany it. You can choose to team up with a teammate or two, but you can expect to make less money this way.

Typically, Zilyana will fetch you between 2 and 2.25 Million p/h. Perhaps more interestingly, you can gain a hell of a lot more from the rare drops that can be found here. Such rare drops can see you earning anywhere between 10 and 40 Mill per drop, so keep this in mind when heading into battle.

Abyssal Sire

The next monster on this list is the Abyssal Sire. It is a daunting one at first sight, but is very much doable with the right approach. To take on the Sire, you will need to be at 85 Slayer, and will have to be taking part in either the Abyssal Sire boss task, or the Abyssal Demons task. If you have managed to get yourself to this point of the game as far as requirements are concerned, then this is a boss that you should absolutely consider taking on.

By facing the Sire, you stand to gain around 3M Gold p/h, as well as a variety of rare drops. Don’t go into the fight blind, however, as you will need a plethora of potions to survive. To survive, try and make sure that your stats are as high as possible. If you have stats at 90 and beyond, then you should be equipped enough to make your mark.

Cerberus

The hellish Cerberus can make as much Gold per hour as the Abyssal Sire. Typically, you will net around 2 to 3 Million Gold p/h taking on this hellhound, though it does have quite hefty requirements.

As will the Sire, you will need high stats to defeat the Cerberus, and will have to be in possession of some very sturdy armour to boot. Not only that, but you are also going to need to have access to either the Cerberus Boss task or a Hellhound Slayer task in order to overcome it. Nevertheless, as with the other bosses on this list, if you are equipped with the right gear and statistics, you should have no problem getting the upper hand.

Vorkath

One of the most profitable monsters in OSRS is Vorkath, who can be unlocked after completing the Dragon Slayer 2 quest. This pesky dragon is considered by many to be a particularly effective monster in terms of profit-making due to the amount of OSRS Gold you stand to make per hour.

In fact, players can expect to make around 5 Million p/h, as well as particularly profitable drops. For example, each kill sees a 64K drop from dragon bones and dragonhides, as well as draconic visages that make this blue dragon a real moneymaker for you to take down. So, if the quest for riches is what you desire, then Vorkath is certainly worth a visit.

Chambers of Xeric/Theater of Blood (Raids)

If monster hunting is your chosen method of going from rags to riches in OSRS, then raids are certainly the way to go. They are the most profitable monsters featured within the game. By taking on raids, you stand to make around 7M OSRS Gold p/h, which is especially helped along by the expensive drops that are found.

Not only that, but there are standard drops that are so consistent that you can expect to make a profit even from the likes of death runes. The monsters in the Chambers of Xeric include Tekton, Vespula, Vanguard, Ice Demon, Muttadiles, Vasa Nistirio, and Great Olm. Meanwhile, there is also The Maiden of Sugadinti, Pestilent Bloat, Nylocas Vasilias, Sotetseg, Xarpus, and Verzik Vitur in the Theater of Blood. These monsters can be beaten solo, or in teams of up to 30, depending on your preference and skill level.

If monster-slaying is your method of choice for gaining Old School RuneScape (OSRS Gold) and other immense riches, then the monsters found on this list are worthy of consideration. Just be sure that you have the necessary skillset and equipment to do so, lest you end up being slain yourself. Stay frosty out there, brave warriors!