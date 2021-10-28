5 Mind-blowing Apocalypse Movies

Watching movies and TV series is one of the best activities to relax, forget about all your worries, and have a great time. But what movies should you choose? Below you can find a list of the most brilliant movies that describe the lives of people after the doomsday in an unforgettable manner.

Before You Start Choosing a Movie

There is nothing new that the world of cinematography is overwhelming. Thus, you can easily start watching movies non-stop and fail to complete all your daily activities on time. But what if you are a busy student who wants to take a short break from studies and dive into a fantastic world? Who can write an essay for me? Fortunately, you can get professional help online and forget about all your academic issues. After you’ve ordered all your academic papers, it’s time to discover the most mind-blowing movies of all time.

World War Z

While the global pandemic is changing our lives, it might be a good idea to watch how the viruses might turn everything upside down. This is exactly what World War Z is. In this breathtaking movie, you will discover that the rapidly spreading virus is making zombies from common people like you and me. The protagonist is trying to stop the pandemic by searching for an effective cure for the fatal disease. He guides the group of people who are also trying to save the world. The main hero will show off all his exceptional diplomatic skills to enter the unknown territories with their own rules and dangers.

Not to mention, Brad Pitt looks exceptionally fitting in the main role and will make you watch his challenges and adventures with a mouse opened. This novel, created by Max Brooks, is considered to be the classic of a zombie apocalypse and is highly valued by most cinema critics. However, not only will the main hero shoot enemies from a huge gun but also take care of others, show compassion, and represent negotiation skills.

The Day After Tomorrow

If you are not a fan of zombie movies but care about environmental protection and climate issues, this movie might be a perfect fit for your tastes. The movie is about a scientist who suddenly notices significant changes in the North Atlantic Ocean circulation. Together with his colleagues, the main hero tries to warn the governments about the real dangers humanity faces. However, nobody listens to him.

As a result of human indifference and dramatic pollution, the new ice age has begun. If you would like to know what will happen with the world’s biggest cities after a significant climate change, you will be amazed by the views of the frozen Eiffel Tower and Central Park Tower in New York. Get ready for fantastic and breathtaking scenes!

The Road

This movie can boast of having a unique atmosphere and stunning views. However, it is one of the gloomiest videos about the apocalypse you can find. The main scene takes place after the global cataclysm that changed the lives of millions of people on the planet. The father and his son are trying to survive in the new environment, fighting cannibals, thieves, and other dangerous people. Will they find a peaceful place to stay? How will this small family cope with all the difficulties on their way? Feel free to find the answers in this movie. By the way, the picture will not make you smile but will make you think about the future of humanity, violence, and the rules for successful survival in the most dangerous circumstances.

The Matrix

If you haven’t already seen this legendary movie, it’s time to discover all its secrets and have a fantastic time. You’ve definitely heard of the red and blue pills, parallel reality, and other science fiction tricks used in The Matrix. Although the movie saw the world decades ago, it is still incredibly popular because of its unique plot and wonderful acting.

This movie might be exceptionally intriguing for those fond of modern technologies, artificial intelligence, and the future of the virtual world. The Matrix might bring you lots of positive emotions with its unique and exciting plot and mind-blowing twists.

By the way, the next part of the movie will be released in the upcoming years, so don’t lose your chance to watch the original shot beforehand.

Rim Of The World

This movie is a perfect solution for watching with your family members and friends. This is an incredibly funny movie about a group of teenagers who will need to complete a mission to save the planet. This is an adventurous and addictive video with countless hilarious moments.

There are dozens of other movies about the apocalypse you might find interesting. Explore the plot, reviews of cinema critics and fans to pick up the best solution to your needs and taste.