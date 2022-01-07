Christmas is fast approaching and you are in the mood to just laze around and relax on the couch with a good movie. The holiday season brings people together but not for all, many simply like to stay at home and enjoy watching mushy Christmas movies with their take-out Chinese. We have something for you, all the new Christmas movies that will keep you warm and fuzzy this winter. You don’t even need to step out and meet anyone, you can enjoy these warm, cozy movies from the comfort of your couch.

Home Sweet Home Alone

The much-awaited Home Alone remake is here. Home Alone is a classic Christmas movie that has to feature on this list. A newer version of Home Alone has come to keep the Christmas spirit alive. Home Sweet Home Alone is very much like the original movie. A notorious boy who has been left alone at home during Christmas has to now protect his house from wicked however funny thieves. The whole plot is funny and entertaining. It will take you back to your adventurous childhood. Archie Yates plays the kid who does a good job. You can watch this movie on Disney+ released on 12th November 2021

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Stars

Vanessa Hudgens is at her best yet again. She returns with The Princess Switch 3 where she is playing three roles. Vanessa x 3, who wouldn’t enjoy it? In this sequel, somebody has stolen a Christmas relic that must be retrieved. There is so much excitement in this movie, it is a Christmas heist movie along with a bit of romance. There is also action and comedy which makes it a perfect Christmas movie. Binge-watch on the previous two movies in this series too to make your day even more exciting. The release date is 18th November 2021 and is available on Netflix.

A Castle for Christmas

This is a perfect Christmas rom-com to feel warm and fuzzy this winter. There is something about rom-com and Christmas that works like magic. This movie is about a writer who is well successful. She escapes to Scotland where she is in love with a castle and now she wants to buy it. But as fate would want it, things turn topsy turvy when she falls in love with the owner of the castle, a duke. Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes play the lead characters. It will be released on 26th November 2021 on Netflix.

8-Bit Christmas

This flick can take you back to your younger days. 8-Bit Christmas is about a young boy, aged 10. Set in the 1980s, he sets out on an adventure to get the perfect Christmas gift that is a video game system. This movie is heartfelt and has lots of humor. It takes you back to your childhood where you would also do everything to get the gift of your choice for Christmas. It releases on 25th November 2021 on HBO MAX

Father Christmas Is Back

This Christmas movie revolves around four bickering sisters who have reunited thanks to their long-lost father who has returned to their posh English manor just in time for Christmas. It is a typical Christmas movie with a happy ending and light-hearted humor. It is available on Netflix from 6th November 2021.

Final Words

Enjoy these new Christmas movies that will keep you warm and fuzzy this winter. Christmas movies bring out the emotions and sentiments you had forgotten you ever had. These movies will make you nostalgic and bring a smile to your face. Watch it alone or with friends and keep the Christmas spirit alive. Celebrate the season of joy and cheer with these Christmas movies that will take you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions.