Top 3 Popular series on Netflix Right Now

After air, water, food, and sleep, Netflix and Chill have now become part and parcel of our daily lives. With shows, movies, documentaries, and stand-up materials coming up each week, Netflix is our go-to place for entertainment.

So, let’s check out what are the current binge-worthy shows on Netflix right now!

Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age drama that revolves around a young American-Indian woman, who is struggling through the pangs of teenage years and high-school. She is determined to change her life and gain popularity in school rather than being known as a geek.

Produced by Mindy Kaling, and introducing debutant actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as the lead, this series strikes a chord amongst all. The challenges faced by her character Devi is something we can all recognize with bits and pieces fitting to our lives as well. From the pressure of fitting- in to growing up into an adult, Never Have I Ever is a fresh approach at the teenage drama-romance-comedy genre.

Peaky Blinders

The story is set against the backdrop of World War I. It is about a British family, the Shelbys, and how they get involved in criminal activity to rise in power.

Peaky Blinders traces the story of Tommy Shelby and his illegal arms deal in Birmingham and subsequent clashes his family faces with other crime lords of the city. The captivating storyline and stellar performance of the cast will surely keep you hooked to the show!

Money Heist

For fans of Breaking Bad, Money Heist could give you a momentary deja vu, when a professor starts dedicated lessons on how to pull off the greatest heist in history! It is the kind of show that gives you guilty pleasure in vouching for the criminals.

The Professor recruits eight people with a wide range of abilities to form his heist team. The show then traces this team and unfolds with mind-boggling details on how they plan to carry out the printing of millions of euros at the royal mint in Spain.

While authorities try desperately to capture the mastermind-aka-Professor, the heist moves according to plan but with twists.

Now, are you ready to binge with popcorn and choose sides?

Final Words

Netflix is currently filled with a lot of options to choose from. From thrillers to rom-coms, historical dramas to intriguing documentaries, you will surely be spoilt for choices on where to start.

So what are you waiting for? Go on, start your binge-watching journey today!