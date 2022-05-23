Top Movie Tie-in Games

Movie tie-ins are pretty popular. This makes a lot of sense, as publishers are often much more likely to shell out money to develop a game that they know is going to sell.

A movie tie-in game will almost always get a fair number of sales due to the fact that the movie title itself will be marketed so heavily.

Spider-Man 2

The current Spider-Man games are equally impressive, but we had to include this PlayStation tie-in from way back in 2004.

The mechanics of this game were ahead of their time. The web slinging meant you had to find surfaces to swing on, just like Spidey would in the movies. The game was great fun and the combat mechanics were great, as you had to work out some awesome combos that had not really been properly implemented in other games at the time.

You could upgrade abilities, and considering when the game was released, this had a pretty impressive map and a great selection of Spider-Man bad guys. A great success overall.

The Warriors

This is one of the more unusual releases, as it came out more than a quarter of a century after the original movie. So, as tie-ins go, this was a strange process. Not many people expected that much from the game, but Rockstar developed this fighter game and it is a triumph. There are even cameos from some of the actors who added their voices to the 80s film.

You can play as virtually whoever you want from the film and there are some really cool added extras, like visiting The Warriors HQ and being able to fight strangers on the street. It was so successful when released that two generations later, there was even a remastered PS4 release.

Peter Jackson’s King Kong

This is another game that was surprising in its approach and just how well it turned out.

King Kong is a really smart and immersive experience. It’s an FPS, really, but it doesn’t have a HUD. You can switch these on if you want but the game is really designed to make it feel dark and brooding, and you can fight all the way though the famous Skull Island.

The 2005 release of King Kong was one of those “love or hate” movies. If you want a tie-in that is warm and fuzzy like a Christmas movie, this isn’t the one for you, but it proved to be a fantastic game, and even has some alternate endings to keep things interesting.

Star Wars: Battlefront 2

There are quite a few great Star Wars games out there. The 2005 version of Battlefront was a big fan favorite – so much so that people still mod and release the game today, with more modern updates letting people experience maps and games from the new era written during the sequels.

Some of the newest mods have been released in 2022, which shows the fandom that this game has, such that it still holds up even in the modern era of super-realistic and advanced games.

GoldenEye 007

This is a game that is still talked about a lot. It could well be the game that launched the whole shooter genre as we know it today.

It had a great soundtrack, a multiplayer mode that was utterly unrivalled at the time, and some guest characters that made Bond fans wistful, with the likes of Oddjob and Jaws cropping up in the game. If you love the films, you’ll love this game.

There is a remastered build that was never released but did get finished, which can be played using an emulator.

Honorable mention: all Lego tie-in games

We couldn’t pick just one. The Star Wars, Indiana Jones and Jurassic Park games are highlights, but if you want great fun and playability on a variety of consoles, the Lego tie-in games are brilliant.

They are not just for kids, either! Trust us, plenty of fun can be had by adults playing the Lego games. They make for good sociable games when you’re chilling with your friends, and they are light-hearted and a lot of fun.