eSports Betting 101: A Beginner’s Guide to Wagering on Competitive Gaming

Electronic sports are organized multiplayer video game tournaments between professional players. Depending on their game, these players can participate in the competition individually or as a team.

The eSports industry has grown in popularity, grossing $243 million in the USA and $360 million in China. This spike in popularity led bookmakers to offer markets for electronic sports. Games like Dota 2, Counter-Strike, League of Legends, and Valorant are some of the most well-known games these sites cover.

Before delving into eSports betting, you must consider a few things. These include choosing the right betting platform and developing a winning strategy. It would be best if you also were well-versed in how to place bets and the markets you can wager on. We’ve covered all things a beginner may find troubling about eSports betting in this article.

Choosing the Right Site

There’s a sea of online casinos and bookmakers on the internet, all of which promise a splendid gambling experience. However, these platforms are different; some have better services than others. Furthermore, not all gambling sites are genuine, as there are sham operators who create fake betting sites in order to commit fraudulent activities.

Before settling on a betting site:

Ensure it’s safe. Look for licenced platforms that also employ SSL encryption and other security technologies to safeguard users’ details. Consider the eSports you can bet on and the coverage for each option. Be certain that the site has extensive coverage so you have more than enough betting options.

Another essential factor is the odds of each event. Higher odds equal better payouts if your bet wins. Therefore, choose a bookmaker with decent odds so your winning bets earn you more profit. Other essential factors include customer service, payment options, bonuses and promotions, and mobile compatibility.

Which are the Main Betting Markets?

Bookmakers offer multiple sports betting options for different games. These include:

Pre-Match markets

Placing stakes on pre-match markets is simply betting on events before the tournament starts. These wagering options are more common than the other markets on this list. The exact markets available for pre-match wagering depend on the game but usually include total kills, where you predict the number of kills a team or player will make in a round. Another is 2-way, where you bet on two possible outcomes.

Live Markets

Unlike pre-match betting, this is simply wagering on an ongoing competition. The odds of these events change in real-time based on the occurrences in the game. Hence, you can profit from live betting when the odds are at their best. However, since these lines fluctuate, you sometimes get lower odds than in pre-match markets. Live bets are also settled faster than pre-match stakes. Some popular live markets are the team to win the next round and the MVP in the next round.

Outright or Antepost

If you’ve heard of antepost betting in horse racing, then you’ll have no problem understanding the antepost in eSports betting. Also called outright, it covers bets you place before the market officially opens and the betting rush kicks in. Unlike fast payouts on a single match’s result, these bets are settled over a long period of time. They usually cover the entire tournament or playoff season rather than a single game.

Special Markets

Besides the traditional markets we’ve explained above, bookmakers offer special or novelty betting options. These markets cover obscure events that might not affect the overall outcome of the game. The player with the most kills, and the team to win at least one map are some of these markets.

Create a Winning Strategy

Like every form of gambling, eSports betting involves risk, as you can win or lose every betting round. That’s why developing a winning e-sports betting strategy is essential. This doesn’t remove the element of risk but helps you make the most of every stake you place. Here are some essential tips that can help you create winning strategies.

Be up to date with the latest news

As an eSports bettor, you must be current on the happenings in the eSports world. Learn if any occurrences could affect the outcome of a tournament or a single game. With this, you can make more accurate predictions when placing stakes.

Learn about a team and a player Extensively

Only place bets with an understanding of what or who you are betting on. Always do research on a team and the individual players that make up the squad. Learn their strengths, weaknesses, past performances, weapons, and other necessary details that could impact their gameplay. Also, understand the video game you’re betting on, as this will help you determine how each game will turn out.

Take advantage of promotions

If your chosen bookmaker has an eSports promotion, claim it. These bonuses give you more balance to bet with and reduce the risk of losing real money. If you win from betting with the bonus, you can easily cash out, but if you lose, you don’t have to be bothered because it’s not your money. However, ensure the promotion has reasonable terms and conditions.

Gamble Responsibly

eSports betting is fun, but you must control the habit to prevent it from getting out of hand. You can achieve this by placing a limit on your spending. Some sites have resources you can use to limit your deposit, loss amount, and sessions. Nevertheless, set a personal budget for gambling to prevent overspending.

Conclusion

Betting on Counter-Strike, Valorant, and other video games is easy, provided you know how to go about it. Now that you understand the markets find the right betting site and create an account. Then, deposit, claim the welcome bonus, if available, and place stakes. However, before wagering, learn about the video game, including the players and teams.