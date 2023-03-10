Here is a List of Safe Mobile Phone Casino Payment Methods

Security and privacy are two of the most important qualities of online casinos and two aspects that you can’t compromise on. Licensed gambling operators can provide players with the peace of mind needed to deposit and gamble real money, by supplying reliable banking instruments. There are dozens of alternatives out there, but if you’re a beginner, looking for the safest mobile casino payment methods, this shortlist below should help you out.

Prepaid, Debit, and Credit Cards

This is the most comprehensive category of payment methods you can use at online casinos, bookmakers, and poker rooms. They have the advantage of being used daily by virtually everyone to pay for goods and services. Visa and MasterCard are the most popular brands, and their cards are accepted by nearly all online gambling operators.

Prepaid cards have the advantage of keeping players in complete control of their spending since they can only deposit the amount they have preloaded. They can be acquired at local shops or even ordered online, so they are easily accessible. Debit cards have the same advantages, but they also grant access to all the funds available in the bank account associated with that card.

Credit cards are a special breed because they enable players to deposit some or all the money available in the bank account and more. Players can apply for credit, so in theory, it is possible to gamble money that you don’t own already. In some countries, credit cards are not accepted at online casinos, as a precautionary method aimed at protecting vulnerable customers and problem gamblers.

Electronic Wallets

Neteller and Skrill were the first e-wallets to be accepted at online casinos and after being competitors for more than a decade, the two brands merged. They have the advantage of being featured by most online gambling operators and have an impeccable track record. You can deposit funds instantly and cash out just as quickly with minimal fees and they also have a debit card.

PayPal was relatively late to the party, at least when it comes to online gambling, but it made up for the lag. It is one of the most used electronic wallets, totally secure, and trusted by people for online shopping and remittances. More and more online casinos accept PayPal, so if you seek a safe online casino payment method that has practical uses in real life, it is a good choice.

Wire Transfers

For more than two decades, wire transfers were regarded as the only truly reliable payment method for online casinos. Some players continue to rely on them when they deposit and cash out larger amounts and don’t want to take any chances. These money transfers are slightly slower than those mentioned above, and they usually carry some fees and commissions. This is an acceptable compromise when you want to be 100% sure the money reaches you on time and in full.