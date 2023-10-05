How Online Casinos Took Over Canada

Online casinos are something that citizens of many countries take for granted.

While Canada has begun to enjoy the fruits of online gambling, it is not ubiquitous. That said, it is heavily regulated with the government devising its own legislation for provinces.

Moreover, the changes that have happened over the past decade or so have been promising, and the igaming industry is notoriously competitive.

Yes, the level of activity at Canadian online casinos has spiked over the past 50 years, and figures have shown that revenue in the online casinos market is projected to hit $2.31billion this year, while revenue could pass the $3.2bn mark by 2027.

With that in mind, this guide will ruminate over a few reasons why gamblers have gravitated towards online casinos in Canada.

Fabulous Gaming Selection

What is abundantly clear, is that online casinos in Canada have worked tirelessly to expand the range of games available to players. This is not the case with only slots, where there has been a raft of content deals carried out with the leading software developers to constantly roll titles off the production line, but this is also evident in the table games section. Here, there is an increasing number of live blackjack and roulette games that are more immersive and complete with fabulous graphics.

But when it comes to places to play, you may wonder which to choose. Canadian players will be spoilt for choice, but some cursory research should provide a few clues. As far as Ontario online casinos are concerned, BetMGM and LeoVegas have been well received, and they are constantly updating their gaming library, so you won’t be bored or at a loose end.

It’s worth pointing out that the video gaming elements brought to the titles have helped propel the notion of gamification in the online casino industry in Canada. This is due to the employment of more classic game developers, to take the games from something more simple, to a more intricate experience similar to what you get from traditional video games.

Enticing Bonuses

The bonuses have all played a starring role in the inexorable rise of the Canadian online casino industry. Promotions have acted as a snapshot of what players can expect when they first sign up for a site.

Matched deposits, for example, have won favour with many new players, but there will also be some extras thrown in such as additional free spins to be used on slots, and collecting them has been rather straightforward.

But Canadian online casinos have not just been successful in luring in new players. No, they have also been able to keep existing players on side through a range of ongoing deals, such as cashback for losses accumulated for any given week or reload deals. Many now have rewards or VIP programs that will benefit high rollers, and this is an area that continues to gain traction.

Prioritising security

The marvels of modern gaming, or rather the exponential technological changes that have swept through the Canadian online casino industry, have incorporated the inherent need for operators to be secure.

While this may not have been the case perhaps 30 or 40 years ago, now the most formidable operators will be equipped with the latest SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) encryption methods to protect players while they are online.

With more banking methods, particularly e-wallets floating about nowadays, Canadian players have leaned towards online casino brands that have robust security measures to prevent their financial data from being leaked.

The same approach has been applied to the apps that operators have, and players will be able to take note of licensing information. Those that don’t take security seriously will act as a red flag, however, players have been able to find sites that appeal the most through research, and that includes reading reviews that are widely published on Google.

Final Thoughts

Since 2015, the online Canadian casino industry has rocketed, and it has become a favourite pastime for many gamblers. More Canadians are betting at casino sites, and with the increased use of smartphones and other portable devices, gambling has never been easier.

But what does the future look like? If we are to gaze into a crystal ball, then we may predict that Canadian lawmakers could well take a more laissez-faire approach to online gambling. At present, only Ontario permits the use of wagering on casino games, however, this could be rolled out to other states in the coming months and years, and it will be fascinating to see how things play out.

Of course, an increasing number of online operators are entering the fray in Ontario, and they will pull out all the stops to engage players.

However, there needs to be increased visibility across more states, and once this happens, then we will be able to view Canada as a gambling nation in a new light.