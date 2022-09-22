The Best of Themed Slots

One of the most favorable and popular attractions in a casino is the slot machine. Also called the Poker machine, it never lost its popularity since it started in the late 1800s when a player puts in a token in the machine to start playing. The game automatically gets the winning money at once after the player got the desired combination on the reels.

Nowadays the advent of the online casino has become so popular that a lot of gambling enthusiasts are lured to make a deposit and wager. Gambling most especially virtual is used as a booster, especially for people who lead a fast-paced life. Virtual wagering perks them up, especially if the new best online casinos nz are introduced in the virtual market.

What makes themed slots popular?

Slot machines have been very popular with the public and the first online slot machine came out in 1996. Players can’t get enough wagering in online slots especially when themes were introduced. The slot encouraged players to express themselves, especially with its colorful graphics and superb sound. The players also have a chance to win big winnings.

The Best Theme Slots

1. Jumanji Slot machine

A popular movie theme, this thrilling movie-inspired slot is developed by NetEnt software company and this is ranked as one of the best slot games because of the state-of-the-art graphics, generous bonuses, and higher RTP (Return to Player) which is 96%. This slot has 5 reels and 36 fixed pay lines.

2. Jurassic Park Slot machine

Created by Microgaming software, this is another blockbuster movie-inspired theme. The game offers bonus rounds that have the potential to win. It has 5 reels and 243 pay lines of video slot. It has an epic environment to give the player the most fantastic slot game experience.

3. The Avenger Slot Machine

The Avengers slot machines is another blockbuster movie inspired and created by Playtech. It has 5 reels and 20 pay lines, this game offers a 10,000 jackpot along with its unique feature such as Bonus games, scatters, and wild symbols.

4. Game of Thrones slot machine

Based on a popular tv show, The Game of Thrones slot machine is a famous slot game theme created by The Microgaming company, and here, the players will see several features from the show through the design. the slot machine features 243 ways to win,

5. Street Fighter 2

Another blockbuster movie again and based on a PC game, Street Fighter 2 is a game where in each spin because the player has the chance to select their avatar first before the reels start spinning. The character that you chose will deal the damage according to the winning combination made with Victory or Defeat symbols and if you win, you get the free spin for Beat the Boss and Car Smash Bonus Game if you lose.

6. Cleopatra’s Slot machine

This type of slot machine makes the player thinks they are transported back to Egypt’s ancient time. It has three symbols on the pay line, 5 reels, and 25 pay line games. The unique combination of symbols, scatter symbols and free spin bonuses are introduced in this slot machine.

Final thoughts:

Slot machine themes vary in graphics, rewards, and style of game. So whatever the player may fancy, they can always choose any type of slots they wanted to try and play. The best part is all of them are unique and guaranteed entertaining as well as promise the finest gaming experience.