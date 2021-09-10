The Most Common Online Casino Problems: Solutions for Players

While writing this article we had a short telephone interview with Henry Williams (owner of pokieslab.com). We want to express our gratitude for information provided considering online casinos problems on the player’s side.

Millions of people make their choice in favor of online gambling because they offer excellent service, high-quality games, and exclusive promotions. While playing games and slot machines online is a great experience that brings you real pleasure, sometimes you may encounter various challenges. We have prepared a detailed overview and are ready to tell you about different common difficulties that may arise during your gaming experience. We will tell you how to act when you face difficulties during your game. You will understand what you need to do if you cannot connect to the site, how casino websites are programming, and much more.

Online Casino Geolocation Issues

People are attracted to gambling activities because they like the excitement, thrill of winning real money and having wonderful entertainment time. But, unfortunately, gambling activities are not legal in some states. But for example, if we talk about casino Austria online, then gambling is verified by law and is fully regulated. So, if you join a reliable gaming platform, you are required to confirm your location. Every licensed and regulated online casino requires the verification of your location because it is a legal requirement to be able to join or enter your casino account and play games online. You need to be in a state where gambling activities are legal.

How To Fix It On Mobile? To be able to gamble in quality casinos online you need to prove that you are physically in a state where online gambling is legal. If you prefer to gamble via mobile devices and face some trouble, here is our guide that will help you to fix them in no time. Therefore, if you want to fully try social casino apps or other types of gambling, you should take into account many points and indicators. Mobile devices contain built-in GPS software that automatically finds your exact location. But to use it, you need to allow access to geolocation in the settings of your phone. All iOS users need to go to:

Settings/Privacy/Location services/Access the app and confirm to share the location.

If you still have some problems, you can try to restart your iPhone and check if the location is turned on. Android users also have location settings. To check or turn on your location follow the instructions:

Settings/Location/App permissions/Find the app/Allow all the time or while using the app.

Restart smartphone or a tablet and check if the location is turned on.

How To Fix It On PC? Those gamblers who prefer to use desktop devices need to verify their geolocation differently. There is no built-in GPS in your computer, but when you connect to the internet via Wi-Fi or a hardwired internet connection, your geolocation is verified automatically. Each internet access point has its IP address that is linked to a database that verifies your location. Be sure that you are physically presented in the state where gambling activities are legalized. If you are in a close area and you can’t prove this, contact your internet provider and resolve this problem. Make sure the Wi-Fi signal is strong and your internet runs well. Another option to verify your location is to download a geolocation plugin that works in connection with the browser using your IP address. When you download the plug-in you can easily activate it in your browser and share your location.

Just open the browser and click on the menu icon. Next, click Settings/ Privacy and Security/ Location/ Turn On. Use it anytime to play in online casinos and verify your location.

Game Isn’t Working: What Steps to Do

Software providers create innovative games optimized for both desktop and mobile devices. Online casinos websites are created with HTML5 technology for browsers or smartphones. To investigate the root of the problem, you first need to figure out how do online casinos work. But, sometimes it isn’t working. Read our advice to fix this problem.

1. Reload the Web Page. You may have connection problems or your internet does not work well. The problem’s aim may be within the connection between your browser and the gambling platform website. Reloading will fix it immediately.

2. Try a Different Browser. Change the browser if your problem isn’t resolved. Although software developers create games and slot machines with HTML5 technology that supports any device, or a browser, some browsers will not allow it to be opened. Face this problem if your browser is less popular. Some games do not operate on a particular browser. Try various options and more modern browsers.

3. Try to Connect to Other Sites. If your attempt is successful, it means that the online casino website is down for certain reasons. Check the information about the online casino on the Internet and call customer support. If you know the email you can write the letter and wait for the explanation. In most cases, online casinos fix their problems quickly and turn the website into operation within a few hours. This type of problem occurs rarely. More often, the reason why you can’t connect is your internet connection. If you try to connect to other websites, but web pages do not open, it means that the problem may be in your network settings or a modem itself.

4. Check Your Network Settings. If you use your mobile device, you need to check if the airplane mode is turned off. If this doesn’t help, make sure that your device is connected to the Wi-Fi network, or check if there is an icon that shows if the 3G/4G connection is on. To prevent game freezing or locking we advise checking your internet connection before you start to play. If you play on your smartphone or tablet, make sure you connect to Wi-Fi and have a strong signal. If you use cellular data and have 3G internet, your game may run slow and freeze, use at least 4G if you can’t connect to Wi-Fi. But in case internet connection problems occur, restart your modem or computer. Check the Internet connection speed through services like speedtest.org to prevent problems during the game and fix them in advance.

5. Clear Browser Cache. If the previous options did not work, perhaps there is corrupt data in your browser cache. It may take a lot of memory on your computer storage. Corrupt data may cause problems and make web pages that you visit work strangely, or block the operation of the website at all. If you clear cache, you fix the problem and clear up more free space, so the website will work even better. Here are the instructions for clearing cache:

Settings/Advanced/Clear browsing data. If you want to do it more quickly, Windows users can type Ctrl+Shift+Del and MacOS users can type Command+Shift+Delete. Deleting browser cache data frees up the space on your hard drive, prevents such errors as 404, or 502, which usually indicate that your browser’s cache is corrupted. Moreover, when you clear your browser’s cache you delete such files, such as malware, that can be dropped while installing something from the web. We highly recommend clearing browser cache regularly and using antivirus programs to protect your devices and surf the internet safely.

6. Reboot Your PC or Mobile. The last option is to reboot your laptop or a mobile device. Perhaps your internet connection does not work well, or your smartphone/computer memory contains corrupt data. It’s important to choose the best gaming laptops, making your gaming process easy. The following errors can be fixed if you restart the device. We recommend shutting down the device and waiting at least 15 seconds before you turn it on again. Wait until your device fix the errors. It will help your RAM and hard disks do not transfer corrupt information from the old session to the new one. Online casino games are mobile-friendly and are optimized almost for every browser. If your game isn’t working, try to reload the page, try a different browser, clear the browser cache or restart your computer to get rid of errors.

7. Check Your Cable Modem Or Router. The problem might be in your router or cable modem. Look if all necessary modem lights are on and colored green. Unplug the device and wait at least 15 seconds before you turn on it again. Try to connect to your online casino website once again or contact your internet service provider and explain the problem. Then enjoy playing your beloved games in your favorite casino.

Remember, old online casinos can still work on Flash player which is now an outdated technology so Google Chrome or Safari Browsers may not support related sites or games working on Flash technology.

Casino Software Or App Is Not Working

Online casinos are divided into two types: web-based casinos and download online casinos. Websites of modern web-based gaming platforms are created with HTML5 technology, and you can get access to your casino account through the browser of your phone or enjoy gambling via the desktop device. Another option requires you to download an app. Usually, such applications do not weigh much, and iOS and Android users can download them via App Store or Google Play. It is a perfect option to enjoy gambling activities most conveniently. To play via desktop devices download online casinos applications via your browser.

1. Verify Your Operating System. Clarify which operating system you use. Visit your online casino web page and download the application that perfectly runs on your operating system. Find options for Windows, Linux, or Mac. If you download the wrong software, it will not open, or work badly. To avoid such mistakes, be attentive while choosing the program you are downloading. Most of the time, the online casino detects your operating system and offers the file to download automatically. But, unfortunately, it does not always work correctly, so check if you are getting the right software. If the casino offers you software that matches your operating system, you need to examine the system requirements. You need to make sure that you comply with the basic requirements and your version of the operating system does not need changing for a newer one.

2. Remove And Reinstall The App. Restarting helps in most cases, but, sometimes, the data or the program becomes corrupted. To solve this problem, remove the application and install it once again. If you use your mobile device, you can remove the app by tapping on the icon and make the following actions to uninstall it from the device. Do not just transfer the icon to the trash bin. You need to remove all the installation files from the device then, go to the online casino website and download once again. Following actions is enough to resolve all your problems. But, in rare cases, if nothing helps, you can contact customer service agents and receive professional help on how to fix your problem.

Contact Support if You Can’t Solve a Problem

If you play on a licensed online gambling platform that is regulated by a well-known gaming authority, you can be sure that you will be provided with immediate help in case you have some problems. Not all the tasks you can solve by yourself, for such cases, online casinos have customer service. Customer service agents consist of a team of professionals that are ready to provide help 24/7. You can contact them anytime and ask for help. In most cases, they respond almost immediately and fix the problem most quickly. You can contact customer service via email, live chat, or phone call. It doesn’t matter which type of problem you have, you can contact them for every case. Explain your problem in detail and follow the instructions which they will provide you with.