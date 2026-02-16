Popular Mechanics in Slots: Overview From Westace Casino Specialists

Slot machines have specific features that define the gameplay and the way you win. These mechanics create the entertainment that players seek when they open a new game. It’s best to understand how these functions work to select a game that fits your style.
Some features change how symbols appear, while others provide direct access to special rounds.
Megaways
The Megaways mechanic changes the number of icons on the grid. A standard slot machine has a fixed number of rows, but a Megaways slot machine has a varied number of symbols on every reel. There are up to 117,649 ways to win when the reels have the maximum number of symbols.
This mechanic is popular because every spin is different from the last one. Paylines don't exist in Megaways because it has ways to win instead, which are exciting and different.
Sticky Wilds
It's a symbol that's in its position for more than one spin. Standard wild symbols disappear after the round ends, but sticky wilds lock onto the grid.
Usually, sticky wilds appear in bonus rounds with free spins. Sticky wilds are popular and loved among players because they substitute for other basic icons and stay in that same place to help form wins on subsequent spins.
Cluster Pays
This function doesn’t use reels in the traditional sense, as a win happens when a group of identical symbols touch each other horizontally or vertically. A cluster usually needs at least five or six symbols for a payout, which is bigger when the group has more icons.
Cluster Pays is common in games with a larger grid like 7×7 or 8×8. This mechanic looks like modern mobile puzzle games, specifically, 3-in-a-row. The symbols don’t need to be in a line, but only need to be in a group.
Cascading Reels
You may also recognize other names for cascading reels, like avalanches or tumbles. Winning symbols disappear from the grid and new symbols fall from the top to fill the gaps. Multiple wins are possible during a single spin because the cascading process repeats until no new wins appear.
Some cascading slot machines have a multiplier that increases with every consecutive avalanche. Cascading reels are amazing because you don’t pay for a spin, but you get more prizes because of the domino effect.
Bonus Buy
It's a feature that lets a player enter the special round immediately for a price. Most players like the idea of getting into a bonus round as soon as possible, but they have to wait for 3 scatters to appear on the screen. Bonus buy offers access immediately, but there's a catch: that price that was mentioned is x100 of your wager.
For instance, you've bet CAD $0.5, so the payment for entrance to bonus spins is CAD $50. That's why users should test this function in demo mode to see if it's worth the investment. Usually, it is, as free spins often include better rewards, special features like Coin Collect or multipliers, and other goodies.