What’s the Difference Between a Remake and a Remaster?

Key Points:
- A remaster upgrades visuals and sound but keeps the original game’s story, gameplay, and structure mostly unchanged.
- A remake rebuilds the game from scratch, often changing graphics, gameplay, voice acting, and even the storyline.
- Choosing between remake vs remaster depends on whether you prefer nostalgic experiences or completely new takes on old favorites.
Introduction
Ever played an old game or watched a classic movie and thought, “Wow, I wish this looked better”? You’re not alone. Today, it feels like more and more old games and films are returning, but with new coats of paint. People often say a title was “remade” or “remastered.” But these two words, even though they sound similar, don’t mean the same thing.
Many people get confused by the debate of remake vs. remaster. So, let’s break it down in a simple, easy way.
What Is a Remaster?
Let’s start with remasters. Imagine you have an old photo. It’s a bit blurry, maybe faded. A remaster would be like cleaning up that photo, sharpening the image, fixing the colors, and maybe putting it in a nicer frame. But the photo itself doesn’t change. That’s what a remaster does to a game or a movie.
A remaster updates the way something looks and sounds. It might also run better on newer systems. However, the core parts, like the story, the characters, and how the game plays, usually stay the same.
Real-Life Example:
Take The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. The original came out in 2011. In 2021, it was remastered for the Nintendo Switch. The graphics were cleaner, the controls were smoother, and the resolution was higher. But the characters, story, and world? All the same.
What Does a Remaster Usually Change?
- Graphics are clearer or in higher resolution (like HD or 4K).
- Music and sound may be updated.
- Controls might be adjusted for new devices.
- Bugs or glitches from the original may be fixed.
What Stays the Same?
- The original storyline.
- The gameplay style.
- The game’s original engine (how it runs behind the scenes).
Remasters are great for fans who want to replay something they love but want it to look or sound better on modern devices.
What Is a Remake?
Now let’s talk about remakes. A remake is much more than a cleanup job. It’s more like tearing down an old building and rebuilding it from the ground up, but using the same floor plan. You’re still honoring the original design, but everything inside is brand new.
In other words, a remake takes the idea of a classic game or film and creates a whole new version. The story might be reworked, and the gameplay could be different. It’s not just a touch-up; it’s a rebuild.
Real-Life Example:
Look at the Final Fantasy VII Remake. The original game was released in 1997. It had pixel graphics and turn-based battles. The remake in 2020 looked nothing like the old one. The characters were fully 3D and voice-acted, and the gameplay was changed to real-time combat. Some parts of the story were even expanded or changed.
What a Remake Usually Changes:
- The entire game or movie is rebuilt using new technology.
- Graphics, music, and voice acting are all new.
- The story might be added to or even changed.
- Gameplay is often modernized for current systems.
- Sometimes, even characters or locations are redesigned.
What Might Stay the Same?
- The core idea or heart of the original.
- Characters’ names or personalities.
- Key story beats, though not always.
Remakes are for fans who want a new experience while enjoying a familiar world.
Remake vs Remaster: What’s the Real Difference?
Let’s line them up side by side so it’s crystal clear:
|Feature
|Remaster
|Remake
|Graphics
|Sharpened or upgraded
|Rebuilt from scratch
|Sound
|Improved or cleaned
|Re-recorded, often brand new
|Story
|Stays the same
|Might change or expand
|Gameplay
|Mostly the same
|Often updated or redesigned
|Engine (how it runs)
|Original
|New or upgraded
|Cost to Make
|Usually cheaper
|More expensive
|Fan Reaction
|Safe and nostalgic
|Can be risky but exciting
To put it simply, a remaster gives the original a facelift, while a remake builds a new version from the ground up.
Why Do Companies Make Remakes and Remasters?
You might wonder—why not just make new games or movies? Why do creators keep bringing old stuff back?
Here’s why:
- Nostalgia sells. People love to revisit what they enjoyed growing up.
- Old games don’t always work on new systems. A remaster helps fix that.
- Some classics are too good to stay in the past.
- A remake can attract both old fans and new ones.
- Less risky than new titles. These projects already have a fanbase.
Think about it—if you’re a company and you already have a beloved title, it makes sense to bring it back, especially if it means more sales with less risk.
Which One Should You Choose?
That depends on what kind of player (or viewer) you are.
Go for a Remaster if:
- You want to replay a classic with better visuals.
- You care about the original story and gameplay staying the same.
- You’ve never played the original and want a close-to-original experience.
Try a Remake if:
- You want a fresh take on a story you know.
- You like modern gameplay features and better controls.
- You’re okay with significant changes and surprises.
Some people love playing something exactly how they remember it, just prettier. Others love seeing how far the story and tech can go with a modern twist.
Fan Favorites: What Worked (and What Didn’t)
Great Remakes:
- Resident Evil 2 (2019): Fans loved how it kept the horror while modernizing gameplay.
- Final Fantasy VII Remake: Though it significantly changed, many players enjoyed the deep new story and visuals.
Great Remasters:
- The Last of Us Remastered: Clean visuals, smooth frame rate, and all the original emotion intact.
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection: A solid bundle with updates that made classic shooters shine.
Ones That Missed the Mark:
- Some remasters, like Warcraft III: Reforged, didn’t add enough value and left fans disappointed.
- Remakes that stray too far from the source can also upset loyal fans.
The bottom line is that no remake or remaster is guaranteed to succeed. It all depends on how well the team respects and improves the original.
What’s Next in the World of Remakes and Remasters?
With technology growing fast, you can expect more remakes and remasters in the future. Companies now use AI, real-time graphics engines, and motion capture tools to bring characters to life like never before. That means even better visuals, smoother controls, and deeper storytelling.
Plus, as younger audiences get into gaming, remasters help keep old titles alive. Remakes also allow creators to tell stories in ways that weren’t possible years ago.
Conclusion
So, remake vs remaster—what’s the final word?
Both serve a purpose. Remasters help us relive the past just as we remember it, only cleaner. Remakes let us experience it all over again, in a fresh new light. Neither is better than the other. It just depends on what kind of experience you want.
Whether you’re diving back into your favorite childhood game or trying a classic for the first time, now you know what to expect and what makes each version special.