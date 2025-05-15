Is Rust Cross-Platform; Rust Crossplay Explained

Key Takeaways
- Rust supports crossplay only between Xbox and PlayStation consoles; PC players are on a separate version with no crossplay.
- The separation is mainly due to different developers and backend systems for PC (Facepunch) and consoles.
- Crossplay on consoles is enabled by default, allowing players to join mixed-platform servers and use cross-platform voice chat.
- Players cannot transfer progress or inventory between platforms, including between consoles.
- While console crossplay improves the multiplayer experience, differences in hardware performance and the lack of PC integration remain challenges.
Introduction
Crossplays are a hit, but often too complicated to implement across all the platforms. Rust is an old game that barely gets updated, making people wonder if it’s crossplay. Let’s dive deep and figure out everything about Rust.
Does Rust Support Cross Play?
Unfortunately, Rust does not support cross play on PC but it does on consoles. And that’s mainly because Rust Console and Rust PC come from different companies. Rust PC was developed by Facepunch, which is owned by Garry Newman, while Rust Console was created by Double11.
That’s the primary reason, but there’s also the fact that Rust heavily depends on Steam for its skin market. Integrating that on Xbox or PlayStation is quite a challenge.
Will There Ever Be Crossplay?
As we have mentioned above, the two versions of the game are developed separately. That’s why they have different update schedules, feature sets, and backend systems, which makes merging the two player bases is quite a tricky task.
On the bright side, Rust Console Edition does allow crossplay between PlayStation and Xbox, so console players can join forces or compete against each other no matter what platform they’re on. However, crossplay with PC players isn’t in the plans right now, mainly due to concerns about balance and some technical hurdles.
While we are hopeful for future integration, the developers have made it clear that their main focus is on enhancing each version on its own. PC players tend to get updates more often, while console users usually have to wait a bit longer.
Rust Console Edition: Xbox And PlayStation Crossplay
If you’re diving into Rust on console, we’ve got some exciting news for you: Xbox and PlayStation players can team up! That’s right—Rust Console Edition allows full crossplay between the two platforms. Now you can hop into the same servers, raid bases together, and maybe even get sniped by the same players.
Crossplay is turned on by default, which means you’ll easily find mixed-platform lobbies without having to fiddle with any settings. This makes it super simple to squad up with friends, no matter what console they’re using. Even if you are thinking about forming a clan with a buddy on Xbox and another on PlayStation? Go for it!
Just a heads-up: Rust Console Edition is its own thing and doesn’t cross over with the PC version, so you won’t be able to play with PC gamers. Plus, some servers are specific to each platform, so it’s a good idea to double-check before you jump in.
And the cherry on top? Cross-platform voice chat is also available! You can trash-talk your foes or strategize with your teammates.
How To Enable Or Disable Crossplay On Console?
On Xbox:
- Go to Settings from the Xbox dashboard.
- Select Account > Privacy & Online Safety.
- Choose Xbox Live Privacy > View Details & Customize.
- Select Communication & Multiplayer.
- Find the option “You can play with people outside Xbox Live”.
- Set it to Allow to enable crossplay or Block to disable it.
On PlayStation:
- Launch Rust Console Edition.
- Go to the Main Menu.
- Open Settings.
- Go to the Gameplay tab.
- Find the “Crossplay” toggle option.
- Turn it On to enable or Off to disable crossplay
Important Things To Remember:
- Disabling crossplay will reduce the number of available servers and matches.
- And it won’t prevent your friends on other platforms from seeing your server unless it’s locked to your platform.
Some Pros And Cons Of Cross-Platform Gaming In Rust
Pros:
- Crossplays lets you jump into matches quicker, tackle more raids, and explore vibrant worlds that are full of life.
- Both Xbox and PlayStation players can easily join forces and have a blast together.
- Your gaming experience is smooth and seamless, no matter who you’re teaming up with.
Cons:
- While console players can team up, PC gamers remain on the sidelines. This creates a divide in the community and hinders true cross-platform play.
- Some players believe that performance differs a bit between consoles, which impacts competitive fairness.
- Sometimes, cross-platform voice chat can be a bit glitchy, which makes it tough to communicate effectively during high-pressure moments.
Can You Transfer Progress Between Platforms?
No, you can’t transfer your progress between platforms in Rust. So, all your hard-earned base, inventory, skins, blueprints, and other progress are locked to the platform you’re playing on.
For instance, if you’re playing Rust on PC and decide to switch to PlayStation or Xbox, you’ll have to start fresh. Your Steam or PC data won’t carry over to your console account, and the same goes the other way around.
Even when it comes to consoles, you can’t move your progress from Xbox to PlayStation or vice versa. Each platform sees your Rust profile as a completely different one.
What Community Thinks About Rust Cross-Play?
The Rust community has a variety of opinions when it comes to cross-play, particularly between consoles. A lot of console players are all for crossplay between Xbox and PlayStation since it helps keep the servers bustling and lets friends on different consoles join forces. It’s a fantastic perk for casual gamers who just want to dive into the mayhem of Rust with their buddies, no matter what platform they’re on.
On the flip side, some players have raised concerns about balance and performance. The differences in hardware between older and newer consoles can create uneven gameplay experiences, especially during PvP encounters. For example, players using newer consoles often enjoy better frame rates and quicker loading times, which gives them a bit of an advantage.
Conclusion
Although PC and console crossplay isn’t an option right now—and probably won’t be anytime soon—the current cross play setup between consoles still manages to bring more players together on Rust.