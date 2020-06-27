Why Choose JCB for Online Casino Payments

Offshore Japanese casino websites are on the rise. It is not uncommon for newer online casinos to offer a substantial sign-up bonus in return for a deposit. These fraudulent companies purchase internet banner ads depicting a jobless person getting rich by playing one of their minimal-risk online casino games.

While people do get lucky gambling online, you must take all measures to safeguard your investment. The is no better way than paying the deposit via a secure credit card system. For online gamblers who value safe payment methods, we recommend to check JCBを受け入れるカジノサイト — casino sites that accept JCB.

What is the JCB Payment Method?

JCB (Japan Credit Bureau) is one of Japan’s largest and most trusted credit card companies. It was founded in 1961 in Minato, Tokyo. Basically, JCB is the Japanese version of MasterCard, Visa, and American Express. Reports by JCBUSA suggest that the JCB card is valid in 23 countries.

JCB credit cards are considered one of the safest online payment systems for internet gambling. Plus, they are economical compared to other popular credit cards in Japan. You don’t have to pay an annual fee. Based on your usage and credit score, you will be awarded regular credit limit upgrades.

Why Should I Choose JCB for Online Casino Payments?

Japanese online casinos have an option to apply for a partnership with JCB. Once JCB has verified the casino website, the JCB credit card user has a protective shield over them. When transacting or trading money with one of the JCB-enabled online casinos, they do not have to worry about getting ripped off.

If things don’t go as planned and the casino website your signed-up turns out to be bogus, JCB will pay you back the money you lost. However, such incidents are rare, and you will never be put in a position where you have to apply for a refund.

Also, JCB does not disclose your personal information (like occupation, phone number, email, residential address) with the casino website.

How to Apply for a JCB Credit Card?

You can apply for a JCB credit card from anywhere in the world. Just head to the global JCB website and fill up the application for a credit card. You will be glad to know that JCB also offers debit and prepaid cards. For online gambling purposes, a credit card would suffice.

How to Use the JCB Accounts for Gambling Online?

Once the company verifies your personal information, they will send you the card via post. JCB has offices all over the world, so you will likely receive the package within a week.

Once you receive the card, you can begin your gambling journey with an offshore or onshore Japanese online casino. The deposits with JCB cards are lightning-fast. You don’t have to wait for hours for the transaction to process.

Furthermore, you can use the JCB savings account for withdrawals. A credit card does not have the facility to hold cash. You don’t have to enter your personal bank account details. You can use your JCB savings account and credit card exclusively for online gambling.

Summary

Internet casinos can be fun and entertaining if you know how to safeguard yourself from those who have malicious intentions. There are other safe payments available as well. Japan has one of the most lenient crypto laws. Although not a lot of Japanese casino sites accept crypto payments. Hence, the JCB credit card is the best option.