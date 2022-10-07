4 Reasons Why Esports Are Popular

No matter whether you are a gamer or not, you have probably heard about esports. It is a unique discipline where thousands of players compete against each other on virtual playgrounds. It includes numerous games to choose from, steadily growing viewership, and tons of sponsorship money.

However, you may wonder what makes esports so popular. After all, watching other people play video games makes for an entirely different experience than admiring professional athletes as they push their bodies to the limit.

Well, as it turns out, watching esports is an excellent source of entertainment. High-level games of CS:GO or Valorant can bring out the same excitement as the Champions League final.

Furthermore, esports are more inclusive and accessible than other sports, have fantastic communities of engaged fans, and offer outstanding prizes. You can even bet on your favorite teams (e.g., in e-wallet casinos)!

Here are the top reasons why esports are the next big thing in entertainment:

Esports Offer Outstanding Prizes

Esports players do not only play for fame and glory. They also compete to win millions of dollars in sponsorship money and prize pools. The most popular esports games, such as Dota 2, CS:GO, and League of Legends, have the biggest prize pools in their respective categories.

For example, the Dota 2 tournament in 2017 offered a total prize pool worth over $24 million. The winners alone won almost $11 million, which is more than what most professional sports teams pay their players.

On top of that, the greatest esports players are treated like celebrities. Fans treat them with the respect they deserve, and players can even meet presidents or appear on national TV.

At the same time, bookies often offer better odds on esports games than on regular sports. It opens up numerous possibilities for shrewd bettors. While you could subscribe for UFA100 to bet at online casinos, you might also look for websites that allow esports betting.

Finally, if you want to get into esports yourself, you can do so without breaking the bank. There are plenty of free-to-play games you can enjoy without spending a dime. And if you do want to spend some money on games, you can be sure that there are plenty of excellent titles that will not cost you an arm and a leg.

Esports Are Inclusive and Accessible

Unlike traditional sports, esports is inclusive and accessible. Anyone can join the fun, regardless of their gender, race, or physical abilities. All you need is a computer and an internet connection.

Many people dream of being professional athletes but fail to make it big. On the other hand, anyone can become a successful esports player regardless of physical attributes or background. For instance, when you have a disability, it is often much easier to excel at video games than in regular sports.

What is more, participating in esports does not require a lot of expensive equipment. Sure, if you want to be a professional player, you will need a high-end gaming PC. But if you just want to watch and enjoy the games, a mid-range laptop will do just fine.

Esports Are Fun

There is a reason why many of us spent our formative years playing video games. After all, how many people can resist the allure of a virtual world where we get to do whatever we want? Regarding esports, the vast majority of games offer players opportunities for self-expression and freedom of choice.

The same cannot be said about conventional sports. In soccer, for instance, players are conditioned to move in specific ways. They must follow their coach’s instructions, observe strict rules, and refrain from acting on their own accord.

In esports, players often can make decisions based on their own judgment. Even if they do not win the game, they get to enjoy their time on the virtual turf.

Esports Have Fantastic Communities

One of the most important reasons esports are so popular is that they have great communities supporting them. Professional gamers are active on social media platforms and constantly interact with fans.

When you watch an esports game tournament, you will immediately notice that the players are engaged in lively conversations with their fans. This is because esports have fantastic communities of fans who support their favorite players and teams.

Esports have a lot in common with traditional sports. The amount of money at stake is high, and the players dedicate their lives to mastering their craft. Therefore, you can bet that they will be in full support of the games and teams they play for.

Additionally, several players open YouTube and Twitch channels to connect with their fans even more. You only have to look at Valorant pro player shroud’s channel to see how successful it can be. His videos regularly gather thousands of views, and he has over 6.82 million subscribers.

Esports have fantastic communities of engaged fans. These communities are incredibly supportive of their favorite teams and players. They are also very welcoming to new members who want to learn more about the scene.

If you want to experience an exciting event with passionate fans, esports is definitely the way to go.

In Conclusion

Esports has become a billion-dollar industry with millions of fans all over the world. The games are fun to play, watch, and even bet on. If you want to get in on the action and make some money, do your homework and learn as much about the discipline as possible.

Additionally, watching esports games is an excellent way to unwind and relax after a long day at work. It is also a good way to make friends and get involved in the community.

Hopefully, you now better understand why esports has become so popular. Next time you find yourself debating whether or not to watch an esports event, just think about all the fun you will miss out on!