Everything we know about World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic

The following events take place in Wrath of the Lich King Classic: the heroes of the Alliance and the Horde fought evil in Kalimdor and the Eastern Kingdoms, with the demons of the Burning Legion in Outland, and also fought each other, not even suspecting that they were on a huge frosty continent Another threat awaits them in Northrend.

The Lich King Arthas Menethil, in his sinister Icecrown Citadel, plans to take over Azeroth, threatening to destroy all life in this world. The heroes of the Alliance and the Horde must fight back against this villain, who dared to declare himself the sole ruler of Azeroth and seeks to turn the whole world into a kingdom of death.

Later this year, you'll be able to once again pioneer the cold-to-the-bones lands in wow, take part in the assault on Icecrown Citadel and thwart the vile machinations of the Lich King. Only the most determined can challenge the Lich King and put an end to his nightmarish reign in the new version of the add-on.

The original WoW launched in late 2008, essentially the first time since Warcraft 3 that Arthas Menethil was in the spotlight as the Lich King.

As with Burning Crusade Classic, WotLK Classic won’t be exactly the same as it was 14 years ago. Here’s what we know about this..

Its come out will please both veterans and newcomers with an abundance of improved features and exciting content.

Here is a summary of what the extension includes:

● Max level increased to 80

● Deadly death knights class (starts at level 55)

● Northrend continent opens with 11 new zones

● Several new raids, including Ulduar and Icecrown Citadel.

● Dual Talent Specialization

● Achievements

● Added inscription profession

Let's take a look at all the new Wrath of the Lich King Classic features in more detail. So:

Grim Cold North: Players start in one of the two Back to Northrend zones, Borean Tundra or Howling Fjord. They will find themselves among the most impressive landscapes and get acquainted with the outstanding stories of the Warcraft universe, and then break into the heart of the Lich King’s domain – Icecrown Citadel.

Death Knight Awakening: Death Knights are the first Hero class in World of Warcraft and are available to both factions and start at level 55. They use the power of darkness to fight the evil that threatens Azeroth. You can only spawn a maximum of one death knight per server and only if you already have a level 55 character on that server, but in the Wrath of the Lich King Classic expansion, this requirement will not apply to players creating their first knight of death.

New Profession – Inscription: This new profession allows players to change the properties of spells and abilities (cooldown, damage, etc.) using mystical symbols, as well as create powerful accessories and off-hand items.

Achievements Unlocked: Achievements are now available in WoW Classic, allowing players to earn even more rewards for their deeds.

Dungeons & Raids: Replay iconic 5-player dungeons such as Azjol-Nerub and the Scourging of Stratholme. You will now be able to participate in the Siege of Naxxramas during the 10- or 25-player raid, an updated version of the 40-player raid that was present in the game before the release of the expansion.

The creators also stated that Wrath of the Lich King Classic will add a number of quality life changes that were not originally in the original.

The level 70 upgrade will be available for purchase, so you can step into Azeroth and start your journey to Northrend right after launch, instead of going through the previous 70 levels before you can get new stuff. A level up was also offered for the Burning Crusade Classic.

One of the more surprising changes is the removal of the dungeon crawler that was originally added in the original WotLK add-on. Many of the complaints about modern WoW are that it has lost its sense of community, and this is largely blamed on the introduction of automatic group finders where there is no need to communicate with each other to get into group content.

The barbershop will see many improvements over the original and may even include many of the options available in modern WoW. And thanks to player feedback during the TBC Classic, Personal Arena Ranking will replace Arena teams in WotLK.

Phases of Wrath of the Lich King Classic

● Phase 1: Naxxramas, Eye of Eternity, Obsidian Shrine

● Phase 2: Ulduar

● Phase 3: Trial of the Crusader, Onyxia’s Lair

● Phase 4: Icecrown Citadel

● Phase 5: Ruby Sanctuary

The team discussed changing how raid cooldowns work to figure out how to reduce the number of “mandatory” runs that players may feel obligated to once heroic raids become available.

Race and faction change services will most likely not be available in Wrath of the Lich King Classic, and the team is exploring various ideas on how to balance racial abilities while considering something fantastic.

Faction imbalance is a major issue for the Classic community, and the team is looking for ways to address the issue regarding world populations and Icegrasp.

In Wrath of the Lich King Classic, the boss encounters mechanics before and after the nerf won’t matter.

Dual talent specialization will not be limited.

The development team is considering different ways to implement the Arena of Valor.

Included with World of Warcraft Subscription: Like previous versions of WoW Classic, Wrath of the Lich King Classic is free to play for anyone with a subscription.

How much will it cost?

Wrath of the Lich King Classic will be part of the World of Warcraft Monthly Subscription (£15/€13) and includes access to WoW Classic/TBC Classic/WoW Shadowlands.

It’s not clear if you have to pay to clone your character (if you also want to continue playing other classic versions). Otherwise, you will only need to pay extra if you decide to use a level up or transfer an existing character to another server.

Wrath of the Lich King Classic searches for the changes sweet spot. The creators tried to take into account the needs and desires of their audience. And they made this game unique, but with notes of the classics. And also you will get picturesque pictures and a fascinating story. You will be able to use many of the features in this game. It all depends on your desires and goals. And most importantly, remember that victory will depend on your strategy and team, so choose them wisely.