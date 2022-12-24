Bixby defeats Owasso to win the 6AI championship at Chad Richison Stadium

The 6AI State football championships were almost a walkover for Bixby, who triumphed over Owasso. However, Bixby’s quarterback managed to wiggle his way through Owasso’s defender and, with the help of their receiver, made the game a success. The University of Central Oklahoma Campus hosted the game in the Chad Richison Stadium on Friday, the 2nd of December 2022.

The game’s touchdowns were some of the smoothest well-played moves on the pitch. In one of the passes, Kirby duped his opponent into thinking he was handing over before swiftly rolling to his right and realizing the ball for Hasz, who was already on the move.

Hasz later recounted that this pass was the perfect ball. Once he had the ball,” The rest was easy,” he said. He flashed past the Owasso defense for a 65-yard touchdown in the second quarter. By the time the timer ran out in the second quarter, they had scored 42, and everyone knew in their gut that Bixby would be taking the trophy home.

Another player that displayed exceptional talent is Bixby’s Christian Kaiser, who ran the ball for a touchdown. He made the run under pressure from Braeden Foster and Kaleb Jones of Owasso, but he still managed to break free.

However, Owasso did not take the onslaught lying down. The team momentarily managed to tie the game after a 54-yard touchdown run. Unfortunately, this was the only offense the team could mount as Bixby’s quickly built a 42-6 halftime lead.

By the time the second half came to a close, Bixby had 518 offensive yards against Owasso’s 175. During the game, Bixby did not punt. They, instead, faked a punt and quickly switched to a 30-yard throw to Luke during the fourth quarter. Luke did not disappoint; he successfully managed a touchdown for the team.

Bixby’s Phenomenal Winning Streak

At the end of the second half, Bixby routed Owasso 69-6. This win was not Bixby’s first Rodeo. In fact, this title is the eighth for the team in nine years. Their first seven titles were all achieved in class 6A-II. This win came close to breaking Adair’s 2015 record at the State Championships against Haskell.

Kirby was a vital cog in the team’s well-oiled machine, completing 16 of 25 and four touchdowns, all in the first half. Another star player was Dylan Hasz, who grabbed two intercepts ad caught one touchdown. He also managed to recover an onside kick in the win. We can’t ignore the whole team’s effort and well-organized play. Kirby later stated that it felt wholesome for the entire team to work together towards achieving victory against the first team they faced in Class 6A-I.

Takeaway

After the game, Bixby celebrated by raising the state championship trophy after defeating Owasso in their 6AI state championship. Bixby’s Coach Loren Montgomery was proud of his team for winning this game and the seven other games they had played before. He further thanked the staff, community and the school for the immense support received. Ending their high school career with four championship rings is an excellent achievement for Bixby’s team. This achievement could set them up for success in their future careers.