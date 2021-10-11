Fastest Athletes In Madden NFL 22

Sports games are usually released every year, and there is a good reason for that. Apart from the technological advancements, new graphic design, and gameplay, game developers focus on making the game more realistic by optimizing in-game players’ performance and try to adjust their skills and attributes as close to real-life as possible.

This is why games like Madden NFL are popular every year.

In-game players’ attributes are a crucial aspect of the game. It can give you an advantage over the competition which will lead to more wins. One of the most important attributes in NFL is speed, which is why we decided to highlight some of the fastest athletes in Madden NFL this year.

Strap on your belt since things are about to go ballistic.

Tyreek Hill – Speed 99

There is no surprise that Tyreek Hill is the fastest athlete in Madden NFL 22 since he was on the throne last year as well. Developers think that he didn’t lose its step, and he will continue with the same pace this year which can be very helpful for the Kansas City Chiefs. No wonder the Chiefs are one of the teams leading the NFL betting odds by TwinSpires.

Apart from his incredible speed and acceleration which are tuned to the max, he also is one of the best players from the collection with overall stats of 98. On top of that, with the latest Madden NFL game, they added a new stat called “Change of Direction,” where he also gets a 99. This makes him one of the most explosive weapons, that can be very expensive if you play in career mode.

Henry Ruggs III – Speed 98

Same as last year, the second place is reserved for Henry Ruggs III scoring 98 on the speed leaderboard. He is the fastest and most useful player in the Las Vegas Raiders lineup.

Developers were not wrong putting him with high-speed attributes since he is a true speed monster clocking 3.21 on a 40-yard dash.

Despite his incredible speed, his overall stats are not that impressive. He has an overall of 78 which has seen no improvement compared to last year.

Jaylen Waddle – Speed 97

Here we have a former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver that is one of the fastest players in Madden NFL 2022. He is a new name in Madden NFL and he quickly became one of the most wanted players due to its insane speed ratings.

Playing for the Miami Dolphins with a speed stat of 97 and an overall of 76 at just 22 years of age is truly impressive. The developers saw his potential and made him a daredevil on the court.

Mecole Hardman – Speed 97

Just like in the previous Madden NFL version, Mecole Hardman gets a speed rating of 97 which is just on point. He is definitely the biggest concern for the defense of every team that plays against Kansas City.

Can you imagine Tyreek Hill and Nicole Hardman running rewards you?

You don’t have time to think due to their fast speed and you need to act quickly as a defender. His acceleration is tuned down to 95, which most people think is accurate.

Fortunately, developers decided to address the overall rating issue of last year where he ended up having only 69 ratings compared to this years’ 78.

Anthony Schwartz – Speed 97

It seems like the 97-speed rating is heavily populated by NFL players in Madden 2022, and here we have another world-class sprinter. Schwartz holds the under-18 world record in 100 meters where he managed to run a 4.25 40 yard dash, which is the fastest time ever recorded at the 2021 NFL Combine.He is another new name in the NFL picked 91st in the third round at the 2021 draft by the Cleveland Browns. Considering his lack of experience, the developers decided to give him a low overall rating of 68, but he has true potential, and you should consider him in your lineup if you play Madden NFL in manager career mode.