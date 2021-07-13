Most Paid Football Players in 2021

The thrilling world of football was brought to a halt with the common in or a deadly disease in 2019. Covid -19 brought about so many changes in the way things are done in football. This also could be noticed in the reduction of salaries for the player as well.

Lionel Messi

At the age of 33, Messi is one of the richest football players in the world. The player originates from Argentina. With over $130 million net worth in his name, the payer is one the most paid players in the world.

So that he does some charity to the rest of the world he donated signed jerseys to China to help raise funds for vaccines. He also makes money from his lifetime deal with Adidas.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The 36-year old player from Portugal is one of the richest players on planet earth. With a contract of $64 million with his current team, Juventus Ronaldo also has other businesses. His total net worth is $120 million.

Neymar

This is one of the most popular players in the world. His great fellowship on social media attracts him to various other brands in the world. The Brazillian-born player is the current brand ambassador of puma. Currently his net worth is $95 million.

Paul Pogba

The French star earns $28 million at Manchester United. Besides football, his foundation also brings in money for him.

He has a cleaning business and water supply in different African countries. He is also a brand ambassador for popular brands like Pepsi which earns him $6 million.

Mohammed Salah

The Egyptian player currently playing for Liverpool makes $37 million. Receiving about $13 million in his sponsorship deals. He provides for the digital learning refugee camps in his home country.

Conclusion

It’s undeniable that these players are making a lot of money by just using the gift they have to play football. It is also remarkable that most of them do give back to charity.