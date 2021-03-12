Forget Playing Blackjack Online When You Now Have eSports

Casino gameplay has remained the same and untouched for a good century, the likes of card gaming, slot machines and table feature have long pushed the gambling industry forward. Where does it do from here, having seemingly reached a pinnacle with online gameplay?

If games cannot evolve themselves, then it is time to expand on what can be gambled on. This is where eSports comes into effect. An entirely new betting platform that has merged two colossal worlds of iGaming and it’s becoming a waking giant in every respect.

Do not miss out on this, be you a gamer or gambler because the future of online gaming and making millionaires just arrived and it will change everything that we know about gaming entertainment.

What is eSports?

So, what is eSports? Well, to the laymen, you would be forgiven in thinking that it’s some form of virtual sports betting option and you wouldn’t be far from the answer in saying it. All eSports gaming is that of video gaming matches. It can be any form of video gaming and not necessarily sports-based.

Now, eSports has actually been inside some of the top online casinos now for over 5 years. Such is the niche interest, that it didn’t take the industry by storm, rather it slowly grew into the beast it is now.

When this all began it was very much sports based with games like FIFA being played most of the time, the problem was that casino members could just bet on the real thing and with a greater option, so eSports has to adapt and change.

What happened next is explained by Charlotte Fitzgerald who is the Editor-in-Chief at Casimoose, which is a Canadian operation for casino players looking for exclusive bonuses, casino reviews, and gaming advice.

“Casinos are an odd business, games rarely get some form of revival, like the game of blackjack online. It has been the same game for the past 10 to 20 years. The last great change Canadian players saw was the virtual games of blackjack online going live and being something that captured the near traditional style of play. What eSports has done is opened an entirely new wing of entertainment which has not been seen or done before inside Canada. From sporting video games to tactical shoot-em-ups, if the video game is engaging enough and allows for players or teams to compete against one another, then you have an eSports betting option. This was the idea and dream of children way back, to be able to play games and be paid and it is now a reality and industry that has plenty of social media traction and backing from the top casinos online here in Canada and around the world.”

10 of the Best eSport Games to Bet On

To help us form the top 10 eSports list, we acquired the help of Charlotte Fitzgerald at Casimoose and along with the data they had we paired it with the many online eSports charts that are out there. From these statistical models, we could see which games were setting the trend and are more commonly available across the casino platforms online.

10 – NBA 2K

If you want to play the most popular sporting game online, then NBA 2K is the game of choice out there amongst the online casinos. Now in Europe and the UK eSoccer is the most popular, but the numbers in the US are so high, it places this in the tenth position.

The 2k edition is part of the NBA gaming series that started in the year 1999. This feature is the first to be specifically made for the eSports market. While the normal game offers you the chance to play with official players and teams within the National Basketball Association, when it comes to eSports gaming mode, players must create their own teams and players using the MyPlayer tool.

When set in the eSports betting arena, casino members are simply picking a team to win. Behind the scenes, you have two gamers against each other, their iGamer names will be next to their team name, so you can follow player stats and learn whose best in the world of NBA eSports gaming.

9 – PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds was released back in 2017 and is number 9 in 2021. It’s hugely common for old games to find a revival within the eSports market. As long as the game is able to provide competitive gameplay, then anything goes.

What PUBG offers is a last man standing shoot em up that has casino member betting on who will be that last player standing at the end of the game.

The basic gaming mode offers a first-person or a third-person shooter game but in the eSports world, it’s an option of playing player on player or team versus team. Within the team mode option, you have four members that are battling to be the winners.

The success of this team gaming has led to major tournaments being held to find the best PUBG players out there.

8 – Apex

The shooter game theme continues into our number 8 spot with Apex. This is part of a gamin series called Titanfall. This feature was released in 2019 and quickly made a hit with the audience of gamers because it is one of the rare new video games that makes it into the top 10 list.

Apex presents players with a fantastic immersive battle royale game that plays as a first-person shoot em up. In the world of eSports betting, you will be picking which team will be the last one standing. On the game’s battlefield, you have a total of 20 teams that fight against each other. Each team is made up of three players.

This creation by Respawn Entertainment is a fantastic eSports addition and will do well over the next few years.

7 – Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

In seventh place, you will find one of the most influential games of all time, Rainbow Six: Siege.

This game was released back in 2015 and a huge impact on shooter games as this was supportive of tactical gameplay. At the time, there was no bigger game to be playing in this genre. It set new levels for those that followed. Made by Unisoft Montreal, this shoot em up game puts two teams up against each other, so in the casino realm, you are betting which team will survive to win.

The basic game is incredible, and it hosts one of the all-time biggest computer tournaments in the world, with winners able to receive a cheque prize of $200,000.

Pick the right winning team and over time you might be able to amass this fortune.

6 – Valorant

At number six, we present the newest game on the list and that is Valorant which was released in 2020 by Riot Games. Valorant is another shoot em up game that presents a different tactical approach to gaming. In this feature and base game, players are able to build the world they play in, allowing them to create defences to thwart the enemy.

When it comes to the eSports gaming mode, teams are formed of 5-players each and it’s a battle to the death. The last team standing wins, and this is what players inside the online casinos will be betting on.

Tipped for domination next year, so start learning the team names that play Valorant so you know who the safe bet are each time they play.

5 – Dota 2

Gaming company Valve released Dota in 2013 and presented gamers with an expansive multi-player shooter game, otherwise known as an MPBA a multi-player battle arena. This game took off like a rocket and right now has over 8 million players registered to its online tournament with the international competition being one of the biggest on the planet.

The gaming mode offers you to bet on which team will be the last one standing. The teams are each formed of 10 players. There are over 100 characters for players to pick from and form the best possible team. It’s colossal gaming at an extraordinary level and it has stood the test of time to be one of the most popular eSports games of all time.

4 – League of Legends

The scale of this game is so big, to best explain it, let us tell you that the LOL: World Championship Tournament, which is held every year, holds a prize fund of TWO MILLION DOLLARS for the winning team. This is how loved the game is online and to no surprise, it appears in the top 10 list in fourth place.

The League of Legends game was released in 2009, it has since then been updated with new features and characters added year on year.

In the eSports environment, your betting on the last team standing with 5 players per-team trying to fight for glory. Your glory comes from picking which team will win. You’ll have no trouble finding a casino online hosting this game, that’s for sure.

3 – Splatoon 2

The Splatoon sequel brings a Nintendo release into the list for the first time. This game was made for the Wii U. and is another online shooter game which is more ‘light-hearted’ if possible, than the other games. This gloriously colourful game has over 40 different characters that players choose to help them succeed in this messy battle royale game.

You get to choose from over 100 different weapons that will leave your challengers splattered to the pavements. As casino member, your role is to simply bet on which will be the last man standing and un-splattered.

2 – Fortnite

The game of Fortnite was literally the game of the year in 2019 and probably 2020. It is a colossal battle royale shooter game that invites players to build the world around them.

The basic game offers three gaming modes, which include a save the world mode, creative mode, and battle royale. In the world of eSports, your money is on the last man standing. A whole bunch of new characters gets added into this game to create a bit of spice and entertainment.

No more can be said that hasn’t already been said about Fortnite, it’s that incredible.

1 – Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Taking the top spot in our top 10 list is Counter Strike: Global Offensive, CS:GO for short. This tactical shoot em up game is part of a Counter Strike gaming series that began back in the year 2000.

It all started with Counter Strike: Condition Zero and was big amongst the gamers that were not online yet, but in 2010 they were online, and, in that year, Global Offensive was released, and it is still regarded by many as still the best the series produced. The eSports world lapped this game up and all you need to do is bet on the team to win.

The game has 20 million players registered to it and the global tournament named Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Major Championships, as you can imagine, is obviously the biggest event in the gaming tournaments calendar.