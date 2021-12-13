How To Make The Best Of Your Football Fantasy Draft

Fantasy sports are widely played around the globe as it allows fans to really feel the impact of player performances. Fantasy football is perhaps the most popular of such games and is the cause of lots of excitement, as well as stress, every NFL season.

Of course, there’s no perfect advice when it comes to fantasy affairs as just about anything can happen after games begin. And, especially where American football is concerned, injuries could leave you pulling your hair out.

In any case, there are loads of tips that could put you in a much better position than you’d otherwise be in. Here are a few tips right below.

Know your players

Sounds like a no-brainer but it’s still pretty important. Ensure you know or at least have heard of the player you’re picking. It helps to have a bit of knowledge on the player’s talent level and role is on his real team, plus what it could be on your fantasy team.

It makes no sense going for a doubtful veteran WR5 when a young RB4 would present more potential.

Also don’t pick players simply because you’re a fan or like the fact that they went to a particular college.

Don’t use rankings as the ultimate guide

Don’t let the rankings dictate your every move when it comes to picking your team. Of course, you want to follow a bit of a script early on but be open to making switches and going on your own when things begin to unfold. Consider how your team is working on a position-by-position basis and go from there.

A cheat sheet comes in very handy but you should only use it for guidance; don’t treat it like it’s written in stone.

Don’t let other people’s picks influence yours

Also, ensure not to base your picks on what everyone else is doing. All of your picks should be your own, don’t get caught up with the crowd.

Consider Where You’re Playing

There are plenty of avenues offering fantasy games and, while their systems are simple enough, players stand the chance of getting overwhelmed. DraftKings has a very simple interface and, apart from straight fantasy, you could make a bit of cash if your predictions work out. The platform also has sports betting as an option and a DraftKings odds boost would do you well in such regard.

ESPN also has a pretty good thing going on and their platform is perhaps the most popular one out there. Of course, the NFL has its official platform.

Don’t worry about bye weeks

You really don’t have to pay that much attention to bye weeks. Unless you have two quarterbacks who are on a week off – Aaron Rodgers and Baker Mayfield were both on a bye this past Week 13 – there’s no need to be overly concerned.

It really doesn’t matter all that much if you have three top WRs that are all off for a certain week. While you might take a hit that week, you should be set for the rest of the season as long as they don’t pick up injuries.

The main aim of building a team is to have as much production as possible. You could worry about things like byes after.

Take running backs early and in volume

Running backs are back to being a crucial part of fantasy football, not that they dipped in importance. Of course, talent should be a priority but volume is just as demanding of concern. You’re really looking for the best production in terms of scrimmage yards and touchdowns.

If you want to have a successful season, you should try getting backs who field at least 17-20 touches every game. You should have a running back who is explosive, consistent, and dependable and another who complements. If you need to only start two, you should have five or six of your 17 players be running backs

Don’t draft kickers until the last round

Some leagues no longer use kickers but, if the one you’re playing in does, pick them last. The position really shouldn’t have a place in fantasy football anymore but some platforms still require them. If you win a game with your kicker, it’s going to be all luck – and bad luck if you lose to an opponent’s kicker.

In any case, go for kickers in the final round and just go for someone who can make long kicks with some degree of accuracy.