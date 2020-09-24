Most Bet Esports Events

We are heading toward one of the biggest esports events in the world – the League of Legends World Championships, which marks the nearing end of the year in the big esports calendar. It has been a tough year during the pandemic, but many titles have been able to go ahead without much disruption – but looking back which are the most bet events in esports? And if you’re looking to get tips to improve your betting game, best esports betting is a great resource in providing up to date odds and information on the teams to give you the best look.

The International – DoTA2’s big yearly tournament is one of the more obvious choices here – representing teams from all over the world and offering the highest prize pool of any esports title, it’s absolutely huge. 2019 saw over $34 million put on the line for prize money, and with such an enticing amount being offered there’s no surprise fans want to be part of the winnings too – with such a huge spread of nations represented, punters are sure to find their favourites even outside of the typical sure-fire winners.

League of Legends Worlds – In a similar vein, the representation of two teams from each region that competes in the game certainly provides a good base for punters. Being the biggest game in the world, there’s no shortage of audience too – in 2019 the game boasted 44 million concurrent viewers on the final days with a suspect over 100 million viewers across the event – the game has become more accessible to those even outside of the usual fan demographic, and even people who aren’t typically esports fans may find themselves watching and betting on the games.

NBA2K and Fifa Championships – Both being more niche forms of esports, the fan numbers have been growing throughout the pandemic. But both games offer something some bigger titles cannot – familiarity. Viewers tuning into an NBA or Fifa esports game will know exactly what they are watching, they’ve seen it thousands of times before and it certainly helps with decision making – whilst they may not know the players involved, the familiarity often means they’re more likely to bet just because they understand what they’re seeing.

The CSGO majors – The title that really grandfathered betting into esports with the introduction of skin betting way back in 2014, CSGO had been the first big title that really made the push that makes more traditional sporting events successful too – from representation from sponsors such as Betway to including actual odds during breaks in play, CSGO had become a huge part of why betting was widely accepted in esports and the major events continue to be a huge market for many punters.

The change was inevitable as esports grew, and whilst many younger fans may not enjoy the aspect of the game, it has allowed the games to be delivered to a much wider audience than what may have usually been expected – and it certainly provides a little more excitement if you have a little money down on your favourite team or player.