Top 5 Upcoming eSports Events of 2021

Needless to say, the pandemic has led to a huge expansion in the eSports sector. Unfortunately, several big tournaments had to be cancelled due to this in 2020. Like all other internet gaming fields, eSports also enjoyed a hike in the online gambling world as a lot of players rushed to play online casino slots.

Luckily, in 2021, things seem to be bouncing back to normal so far. With that being said, the postponed and cancelled eSports tournaments of last year are back in action. If you too have been waiting for your favourite eSports competitions, here are the top 5 upcoming eSports tournaments of 2021 that you should gear up for:

2021 International 10

This was originally scheduled for August 2020. However, that got cancelled due to the pandemic. Valve had then rescheduled the International 10 tournament to take place from 14th to 30th August 2021. The prize pool should be around $40M and with that, this event shall witness one of the greatest gaming clashes in history.

IEM Katowice

IEM Katowice is one of the most important CSGO tournaments of 2021 and is scheduled to be held from 23rd October to 7th November. With a prize pool of $1M, it will witness the battle of 24 premier gaming teams. The term IEM has now become synonymous with high-grade, professional-level CS: GO battle. Fans love it and the audience records always exceed that of the previous year.

LCS 2021 Championship

Slated for August 6th to 28th, the League of Legends is all set to replace the earlier Summer playoffs. The LCS 2021 is to be preceded by the LCS Lock-In and then, Spring Split Regular Season, followed by the Mid-Season Showdown. Lastly, the Summer Split Regular Season is also included to complete the entire LCS year. The finals will have 8 high-level teams competing against each other.

2021 Dreamhack Masters Summer

This involves a week of cut-throat competition to battle it out for a prize pool of $250,000. The game is to take place from 3rd June to 13th June where 16 teams shall be grouped into two. And the matches are to be best-of-one at first and then move on to be best-of-three and lastly to best-of-five in the Grand finale. This is one of the biggest eSports tournament that takes place in Europe and witnesses a massive audience worldwide.

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

The PGL Major Stockholm 2021 will consist of a series of Global games at the Ericsson Globe. It will have 24 teams fighting neck to neck for a 2 million dollar prize pool. Slated to take place from 23rd October to 7th November 2021, this is going to be one of the biggest eSports tournament in the year. Some of the elimination stages you’ll witness are the New Challengers and New Legends stage that eliminates the 8 least performing teams. Then, the 8 surviving teams will move on to compete in the Single Elimination round followed by the Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and lastly, the Grand Finale.

Ready To Witness The Cut-Throat Competition?

The online eSports scenario has grown massively over the years. As we wait for the world to completely go back to normalcy, we should be thankful for the few eSports tournaments slated for this year. So, buckle up to cheer your favourite teams in the stadiums.