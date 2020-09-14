Three Drones for Audio and Video that are Budget Friendly

The greatest invention for the field of photography in filmmaking would be the introduction of a drone. Now when we utter the word drone, the notion that sticks is that it is expensive. But, that is not the case, there are many options and choices that one can choose from, and some are budget-friendly.

The three best drones that one can invest in for their audio and video quality are:

DJI Mavic Mini

A budget-friendly option that doesn’t weigh too much on your pocket. The drone’s compact size makes it easier to handle, and the weight is 249g only, making it portable. The aerial shots define the drone and its quality, and this one is a small package but excellent quality. The drone’s size and weight make it easier for flyers as they do not need to register it. The standard in terms of pictures is good, but for videography, it isn’t the best. The resolution supported by Mini is only 2.7 K max at 12MP, which means it would still shoot a decent video but not the best. To attain a good enough quality, you need great techniques and get small shots for your vlogs and short films.

The price of this drone approximately on amazon is $400.

DJI Mavic 2 Pro

It is known to have some of the best features of Mavic Air 2 and is quite affordable. It is one of the best drones to use for Filmmaking, the quality of the aerial shots impeccable. The camera has a 20MP 1 Type image sensor, which is comparatively large to other drones and has a fantastic Hasselblad lens. The drone footage would be tremendous and merge with cinematography cameras as the Dlog-M, and HLG HDR provides a high dynamic with 10-bit support. It can offer a super zoom effect while keeping the quality of the video intact.

The price of this drone on amazon would approximately be $1,370.

DJI Mavic Air 2

Having a long battery life and a camera that can capture 4k videos is worth the buy. Apart from the camera and battery life, the drone can detect objects and avoid them while also controlling their movements in slightly windy weather. Hence makes you more aware of your filmography rather than worrying about your drone and how it’s doing. It isn’t easy to control and work on your cinematography; hence this feature makes it easier for you. The size is also quite portable and light for you to carry around. The long battery life doesn’t require you to make it land and change the battery from time to time, hence giving you space to concentrate on your filmmaking.

The price for Mavic Air 2 on amazon would approximately cost $960. It is cheaper than DJI Mavic 2 Pro.

Final Thoughts

Interested in aerial photography or are a beginner, these drones would help quite a lot. Various kinds provide different features, so explore and see what suits you best, but the above three are budget-friendly and functional as starters pack.