The Best Online Video Game Resources Every Player Should Know

Gaming has never been more popular than it is today, not only in terms of accessibility to games, but also through thousands of websites, forums, YouTube channels, and online platforms dedicated to video games and helping players enhance their gaming experience. There are still print magazines thriving in this niche.
However, overabundance can, at times, make things even harder to find. When there are multiple enticing options for each question and query, choosing the right one for your needs can be overwhelming. Whether it’s a resource for casual gamers trying to figure out how to beat one of the Lies of P bosses, or a hardcore speedrunner researching strategies and optimized routes, knowing exactly where to look is invaluable.
From reviews to guides and even cheat codes, this guide will take you through the most valuable online resources that are worth an immediate bookmark.
Gaming News and Review Platforms
Reviews are an excellent way for gamers to stay up to date with new releases and decide which game warrants their time, money, and attention. There is no shortage of review sites online, but IGN remains one of the most comprehensive resources for gaming content. Primarily known for their detailed reviews, the site also covers breaking industry news and extensive gaming content on all platforms. Every review also includes a simple but effective rating system and a buying guide, which makes new release comparisons simple.
GameSpot is another site that provides a similar level of content; however, its strength lies in video content. GameSpot videos include gameplay, developer interviews, and in-depth insights into new and upcoming titles.
For those gamers interested in more than just reviews and a rating, Polygon stands tall as an outstanding resource. The content published on its site often offers a deeper analysis of games, including dialogue about gaming culture and emerging industry trends.
All three of these platforms provide honest and unbiased reviews and gaming content that is useful to gamers of ever skill level.
Walkthrough and Strategy Guides
Not all games are easy. Some are meant to provide a challenge, and with that comes the eternal debate over the use of walkthroughs and guides. Whether you are a rookie gamer struggling to find a key item in a game or a trophy hunter exasperated at having to find every collectible in a level, walkthroughs and guides are an invaluable resource.
Since the days of dial-up, GameFAQs has been regarded as the gold standard for detailed game guides and walkthroughs. The site lays out its guides with a clean, easy-to-read style, making it easy for those searching for one specific hint.
IGN, mentioned earlier, is a larger site with a dedicated guides section. This site takes a different approach, relying more on images and videos, showing rather than telling gamers what they need to do. While both are excellent sources of information, IGN excels at integrating its YouTube content into its reviews.
That said, YouTube has become a potent and reputable tool for video game content, with creators such as FightinCowboy and PowerPyzx creating step-by-step video guides for popular “hard” games.
Many larger games, especially those with a dedicated following or a reputation for the depth of their world, have their own dedicated wiki sites, which can also be an excellent community-driven resource for guides and problem-specific walkthroughs.
Community Forums and Discussion Hubs
The gaming community is a vast network of like-minded fans all eager to talk about their favourite games. Gaming communities are a thriving hub of activity, with old-school forums still a popular choice for gamers.
Reddit serves the entire internet, but its gaming section is second to none, with fans sharing experiences, trophies, hints, tips, and much more. Take the time to look around and you will find a subreddit for virtually every game and game related topic imaginable, from the general r/gaming to the more niche r/Zelda or r/Platinum for the trophy hunters amongst us. Even fan art has a strong following on the platform, showcasing how far-reaching video games have become.
Steam, while primarily a gaming storefront, has a thriving forum that integrates directly with a user’s game library, making it easy to find discussions directly relating to current questions. The Steam Community is also a great place to find third-party mods and data packs, for those eager to keep their gaming experiences fresh.
Finally, GameFAQs, an old-school messaging forum which continues to be an active and engaging source of gaming conversation, shows the value in long-term community building. It paved the way for Discord, which is probably the most valuable active resource for general gaming discussion and community building. Discord changed the game regarding communication and cooperative gaming experiences, uniting fans of specific creators, genres, and games.
Streaming and Video Content Platforms
The rise of Twitch as a streaming platform changed the landscape for gamers, providing a place not only for shared content and passions but also a valid opportunity to make a living from playing video games. Twitch connects professional content creators, casual gamers, and fans worldwide. The platform brought professional esports and speedrunning to the mainstream, showcasing the multitude of ways video games can be played and enjoyed. Events like Games Done Quick use the platform to raise millions of dollars for charity, while profession tournaments use it as a means of bringing their product to the wider audience.
Likewise, YouTube also made the move into live streaming, providing yet another outlet for gamers to gather and enjoy their favourite games in the virtual company of other fans. The live content also provides games with the chance to learn from others, watching how certain games are played in real time.
Esports and Competitive Gaming Resources
Competitive gaming is big business, and it takes more than just a few simple walkthroughs and the ability to stream. To be a successful pro gamer, you need access to serious resources. Liquipedia is an encyclopaedia of esports knowledge, providing all the information you need about tournaments, brackets, and player and team histories alongside detailed statistics ripe for competitive analysis.
Linking to this, most competitive games such as Counter Strike have dedicated websites for their players offering updates on upcoming events, ranking changes, and significant updates.
There are also several excellent resources available for up-and-coming professional gamers. Platforms like GamerzClass and ProGuides offer professional coaching services, educating the next generation of gamers. Just like CA’s most helpful gambling site helps casino players make smart choices, these pro gaming platforms help players find the best resources for their needs.
Specialized Tools and Utilities
Beyond community building and shared fandoms, there are a plethora of resources and tools that can directly improve the gaming experience. Everything from external builds calculators for optimizing RPG character loadouts to theory-crafting resources that allow you to trial new ideas without actually spending your in-game resources, such as XP or money.
There are sites like IsThereAnyDeal that scan for deals and sales, highlighting specific titles from your wish list, and HowLongToBeat, which offers a comprehensive breakdown of expected playing time for games, breaking them down into different playstyles from storyline completed to 100% runs.
Then there is speedrun.com, which tracks and reports on the fastest times for almost every game under the sun, and NexusMods, which gathers tested community content that can breathe new life into older games, extending their lifespan and bringing in new styles of play.
Conclusion
There is fantastic depth to the video game niche, but knowing exactly where to look for quality information and resources makes it that much easier to navigate. Whether it is using IGN to stay abreast of new titles or connecting with fellow gamers on Reddit and Discord, each of these platforms serves a specific purpose that makes them so popular.
Much like finding your favourite Twitch streamer, the best resources are those that connect with you as an individual and help you get the most out of each gaming session. The ones we covered in this article will heighten your experience while helping the far-reaching success of the video game industry go even further.