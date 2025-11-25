Top 5 Most Popular Roblox Games in 2025 (And How to Dominate Them)

Roblox’s popular games chart shows which experiences players spend the most time in right now, these games rack up billions of visits because they nail what makes Roblox addictive: social gameplay, constant updates, and that “just one more round” feeling.
And if you’re gonna spend hours grinding, you might as well learn how to actually win.
1. Brookhaven RP – The Untouchable Giant
Visits: 69+ billion
Why it dominates: No objectives, no rules, just vibes
Brookhaven works because it doesn’t tell you what to do. You want to rob houses? Go ahead. You want to roleplay as a family? Cool.
How to dominate:
- Get the premium houses first, spawn at your house, claim the mansion before anyone else logs in
- Learn the secret spots: pool house safes, bank vault glitches, helicopter spawns
- Control the roleplay narrative, whoever starts the story leads the server
- Use voice chat if you’re 13+ because text chat roleplayers lose every argument
2. Blox Fruits – The Grind Never Stops
Visits: 38+ billion
Why it dominates: One Piece anime hype plus gambling mechanics
This game turned fruit collecting into crack cocaine. You’re either grinding for that Buddha fruit or crying because you got Chop for the 50th time.
How to dominate:
- Race V4 first, everything else second, Human V4 breaks PvP
- Server hop for raid bosses at :15 and :45 past every hour
- Trade smart: Dragon loses value every update, Leopard always climbs
- Before buying permanent fruits with Robux, check ROTAXT Robux tools to calculate the actual cost after Roblox’s 30% tax, that 2,400 Robux Dragon fruit really costs you more
3. Adopt Me – Still Making Bank
Visits: 37+ billion
Why it dominates: Virtual pet gambling for kids
They turned pet trading into the stock market.
How to dominate:
- Never accept first offers, everyone lowballs
- Age pets while AFK in your house with an autoclicker (don’t get caught)
- Ride potions beat fly potions for value
- Christmas and Halloween events print money, stock up on event currency
4. Tower Defense Simulator
Visits: 18+ billion
Why it dominates: Strategy that isn’t brain-dead
Finally a game where button mashing doesn’t work.
How to dominate:
|Wave
|Strategy
|Key Units
|1-10
|Spam farms
|Place 3-4 farms before any damage towers
|11-25
|Balance economy/defense
|Minigunner + Commander buff
|26-39
|Prep for boss
|Max Accelerator, sell farms for space
|40
|All damage
|Commander chain + everyone focuses boss
5. Bloxburg – The Pay-to-Build Paradise
Visits: 12+ billion
Why it dominates: Sims but you’re 12 years old
Yeah it costs 25 Robux to play. And yeah everyone still buys it because where else can you build a mansion then work at Pizza Planet?
How to dominate:
- Delivery driver pays best per hour, not pizza baker
- Orange trees in your backyard = passive income
- Build tiny first, mansion later, you run out of money fast
- Copy mansion layouts from YouTube but change colors so nobody calls you ou