‘Blurred Lines’ Between Video Gaming and Casino Gaming – An International Concern

The growth of technology has paved the way for many factors, including the growth of video gaming and casino gaming. However, the blurred lines between these two have raised people’s eyebrows, imposing a lot of concern among the various gambling regulators across the globe.

The concerns surrounding the emergence of skins gambling with loot boxes in various video games have made people question the integrity of the games and raised many safety concerns.

When it comes to live casinos, it is crucial to be mindful of the platforms, their legalities and only indulge in the adequately licensed online gambling stations that won’t scam you.

There has been a sudden rise in the presence of third-party unlicensed casino gaming platforms that offer a range of illegal gambling linked with a range of video games. While the different international gambling regulators are coming together to track down these illegal websites, they are also consistently urging the video games industry and the developers to do their part in tracking these websites and putting an immediate stop to them.

The video games providers should also ascertain and mention that casino game choices or features like loot boxes, etc., aren’t included in the games because they aren’t legal under the different gambling laws across the world.

Emergence of Social Casinos

A good in between the video games and online casinos are the social casinos. For those who aren’t aware, social casinos are free to play gambling-like games that you can play across many social networking websites, including Facebook.

These don’t involve real-time money from the players but give an authentic gambling experience that several users enjoy indulging in.

If you are worried about their legalities, they are completely legal across the United States since no real money is used on these platforms. Some of the best examples of social casino games include Slotomania, Zynga Poker, Doubledown Casino, etc.

How to Choose a Legal Online Casino?

Despite the blurring line between the online casinos and video games, it is 100% the user’s responsibility to ensure that they choose the games/casino platforms that are legal and won’t scam them for their invested money.

This is one of the reasons why most individuals interested in gaming and online gambling should know how to distinguish the lines between the two. Ideally, when choosing any video game or casino online, select the ones after rigorous research. The advent of the internet enables us to have direct access to all the latest information and reviews about individual games, something that you won’t regret spending a few extra minutes on.

We mustn’t encourage video games and their developers to tap into the online gambling niche “unintentionally” by using loot boxes. These aren’t legal and can put a lot of real money at risk.

So, while researching for a legal online casino or even a video game without unnecessary plugged gambling features, look for the ones that are licensed under the country they are developed and published in. A brief rundown of the features and about the game should give you an insight. As an online consumer, being a little cautious of these basic needs is the need of the hour.

Conclusion

If you want to match the popularity of video games with an online casino feel, social casinos are a good choice. They are easy to operate, very easily accessible across multiple social media platforms, and they don’t charge you any money for the casino games you indulge in, making them legal and safe to play.