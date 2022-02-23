Current State of Australian Gaming Industry

Introduction

The Australian gaming industry is a multi-billion-dollar industry spanning multiple sectors. The development of Australia's video game industry took off with the advent of home gaming consoles in the 1980s and 1990s. With easy access to technology and increasing levels of Internet connectivity, an increasing number of Australians became gamers. The popularity of gaming has grown tremendously over the past decades and has become a dominant form of entertainment for most Australians.

Video Games as an Industry

The video game industry is a significant part of the global economy, valued at US$93 billion in 2016. Australia first initiated the industry by introducing personal computers in the 1970s and 1980s, with consoles being introduced to Australia around the same time. Home gaming consoles became commercially available through digitization thanks to many famous brands such as Nintendo and Sega.

The Australian video game industry is a significant contributor to the economy of Australia. The industry is estimated to be worth over AU$4 billion, and its contribution to the Australian economy is growing year by year. Australia has become one of the leading gaming countries in Asia and the Pacific due to its vibrant gaming communities and comprehensive online gaming services.

Critical Developments in Video Games in Australia

1. As of 2018, there were numerous gaming developments within Australia. One of the more significant developments was the launch of Fortnite Battle Royale, a free game available to play on PS4, Xbox, and PC platforms. The game has become a global sensation since its release. Its success can be attributed to its being played across multiple platforms, providing users with an easy and enjoyable experience.

2. Another significant development was the launch of Apex Legends, a video game where players aim to be the last person alive. It is a game gaining popularity amongst gamers, who enjoy its easy-to-play concept and fun characters. 3. The launch of a video game called Battlefield V in 2018 has been a hit. It is an online first-person shooter game. By using the most advanced gaming technology, this video game offers users an unprecedented gaming experience.

4. Another significant development was launching a virtual reality (VR) game called Sparc. This VR sports title allows players to compete against each other using their VR helmets and hand-tracking controllers.

5. Another game that has received a great deal of attention is the sequel to PUBG, which is called PUBG Mobile. This mobile version of the famous PC game allows users to play against each other in various matches, albeit on smaller maps.

6. A significant development was launching a video game called Minit. This game is a retro-style action-adventure and puzzle gaming experience. The simplicity and uniqueness of this game have gained much popularity from the public.

Conclusion

Despite being a relatively small and relatively new industry, the video gaming industry in Australia is booming and will continue to grow. With all of the advances that have been made in technology, Australia is leading the way in digital entertainment. In addition to Australia’s extensive gaming network, Australians are also very active gamers who enjoy a wide range of gaming genres, including card games such as Magic: The Gathering and board games such as Settlers of Catan.