If you’re familiar with the world of online casinos, you probably know that many of them offer loyalty programs that promise great benefits to users. They range from exclusive online casino bonuses to cashback, from personal VIP managers to real prizes such as tickets to events and more. But what is behind them? Is it really worth it, or are they just iGaming marketing strategies to retain users? We will find out in this article.
Types of Loyalty Programs
Let’s start with the basics and find out what types of loyalty programs are most common in casinos.
- Point system. This is the simplest variant of loyalty programs. The more you play casino games, the more points you get. These points allow you to receive exclusive bonuses and other benefits in the iGaming world.
- Tiered programs. These programs consist of several levels. You get points when you play a popular game or any kind of game, allowing you to go from one level to another. Each level has its advantages, from fantastic online casino promotions to increasingly higher cashback. This is the most common type of program among casinos.
- VIP Clubs. Last but not least, there are VIP Clubs, which offer real experiences that go beyond gambling among the rewards. These include luxury gifts, trips, and sports events. These loyalty programs are reserved only for those who have invested hundreds of thousands of Canadian dollars in an online casino and are often invitation-only.
This division between different types of loyalty programs should not be understood too strictly. Some online platform options, for example, offer a system of levels, with the final level being invitation-only and appearing like a VIP club.
Are Loyalty Programs Worth It?
Not all that glitters is gold. While it is true that the advantages of loyalty programs can be tempting for many players, it is also true that nothing is free. Behind online casino promotions, there are always conditions that can make it challenging to make the most out of them.
For example, wagering requirements can be too high, sometimes even higher than 40x. In some cases, loyalty points expire after a period of inactivity, forcing you to start over every time.
So, is it really worth it? The truth is that it depends on what type of player you are. If you rarely play and have a medium to low budget, forget about loyalty programs. Accumulating points will be practically impossible, and focusing on doing so could also lead to gambling addiction problems.
On the other hand, if you are an experienced player who loves gambling in all its forms and has a reasonably high budget, loyalty programs could be for you. This is because those who invest a lot in an online casino in Canada really manage to take advantage of bonuses such as cashback and other exclusive promotions.
Effective Loyalty Programs: An Example
Not all loyalty programs are the same. Let’s now take the example of the program of a new online casino with an international license called Slotier. This online platform offers fifteen different levels. Playing casino games allows you to accumulate points, and this takes you from one level to the next.
Each level on Slotier has a small welcome prize: for example, those who reach the Silver level, the second level, get 20 free spins; on the other hand, those who reach the last level, Infinity Gem, get a whopping CAD 7,500.
Cashback increases slowly from level to level and can range from 1% to 10%. Other benefits include birthday gifts, weekend bonuses, VIP events, and a personalized VIP manager. None of these bonuses requires a Slotier casino promo code to be activated, making it very simple to obtain them.
Conclusion: Real Benefits or Marketing Strategy?
In short, this article has shown that the world of online casino loyalty programs is more complex than it seems at first. While the advantages seem considerable on the one hand, they are mainly for high rollers.
In general, however, it is essential to carefully analyze the pros and cons of each loyalty program before deciding to sign up to a particular online casino. Other than that, if you find a new online casino with many popular game options, check if it has a reliable license. After all, without safety, there can’t be any fun.