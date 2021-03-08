How Much Should You Pay for a Used PS4?

Sony’s ground-breaking, landmark console PlayStation 4 was quite the rage in the gaming world when it was released in November 2013. Armed with exclusive games on launch day like Activision’s Angry Birds Star Wars and Call of Duty: Ghosts, Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, Electronic Arts’ FIFA 14 and Battlefield 4, 2K Sports’ NBA 2K14, and a host of many others the next-gen gaming console sold out within minutes like hotcakes.

But now, 7 years later, with the PlayStation 5 already launched and slated to become widely available on the market very soon, it might feel like the PS4 has gone beyond its prime. However, it would be wrong to say that it has already run its course because that is far from the truth. The console is built pretty well with advanced hardware, and as its 114 million units sales figures show, it is quite the beloved gadget amongst gamers. Even so many years after the initial launch, you can very well expect to find good quality used PS4s up for sale.

Before we dive into how much you should really be paying for a used PS4, let us take a look at the product specifications of the legendary console first!

Key Features:

1. CPU (Custom with background processing for gameplay recording)

Number of Cores: 8

Frequency: 1.6 GHz Base clock speed (with 2.75 GHz chip)

2. GPU: AMD next-gen Radeon based graphics engine

GPU Cores: 8

GPU Clock: 800 MHz

3. Memory: 8GB GDDR5

4. Storage size: 500 GB, TB, 2 TB (depending on variant)

5. External dimensions: Approximately 275 x 53 x 305 mm

6. Weight: Approx 2.8 kg (6.2 lb)

7. BD/DVD drive (read-only): BD x 6 CAV, DVD x 8 CAV, Blu-ray and DVD playback, no audio CD support

8. Networking: Ethernet, IEEE, Bluetooth 2.1

9. Input/Output: 2 USB 3.0 ports, 1 AUX port

10. AV output: 1 HDMI port, 1 digital out optical port, SD output (for low-res display). 720p/ 1080p HD output at 720p, 1080p (Might stream up to 4k)

11. Stereo Output: Supported

12. Included Peripherals in Package: 1 PlayStation 4 system, DualShock 4 Wireless controller, 1 Mono headset, 1 AC power cord, 1 HDMI cable, 1 USB cable

How Much Should You Pay for a Used PS4?

Since just before the launch of the brand-new, next-gen PS5 console till now, the price of the PlayStation 4 has been dipping repeatedly and significantly. If you buy a new console on the Sony website, the different models will cost you anywhere between $300 and $450, depending on whether you choose to get accessories.

With used PS4s in good condition, there is a considerable difference in the amount you will have to shell out, what with the intense competition between places like Amazon, GameStop, eBay, and many others. Check out the list below for an idea of how much you can expect to pay for different PS4 variants:

PS4 500 GB – $210 on Amazon, $225 on eBay, $279 on Decluttr

PS4 1 TB – $299 on Decluttr

PS4 Slim 500 GB – $379 on Amazon, $310 on eBay

PS4 Slim 1 TB – $369 on Amazon, $379 on eBay, $299 on Decluttr

PS4 Pro 1 TB – $322 on Amazon, $325 on eBay,

PS4 Pro 2 TB – Not available online

Additional Features

Now that you know the price ranges that you should be considering when buying a second-hand PS4, we’ve got something cool for you! There are quite a few fun features on the PS4 that many users don’t have any idea about. Take a look at some of them below:

1. Custom Wallpapers: You can personalize your PS4 Home Screen by importing your favorite wallpapers from your computer using a USB flash drive!

2. Play Time Management: While this sounds like something that should be in the parental controls menu, it is a really nifty feature that allows to you manage your regular playing time, restrict yourself to a couple of hours, and also notifies you of when to save and quit.

3. Spotify: Music can be a very relaxing addition to gamers during bouts of playing that can (and usually do!) get very intense, and what better way to do it other than the streaming giant Spotify? With PS4’s own Spotify app, you can make custom soundtracks and playlists to accompany you on your adventures!

4. External Hard Drive: For years, PlayStation didn’t have External hard drive support, but this feature was added when the PS4 was rolled out, so now you can access a great deal more storage exclusively for gaming.

5. Game Footage Voiceover: Once limited to only PC gamers, this neat little feature takes the Share option even further by allowing the player to directly stream their gameplay videos on Facebook while giving audio commentary at the same time by simply connecting a headset!

Final Thoughts

Sony’s PlayStation 4 is a well-developed console for all kinds of gamers which is worthy of all the rave reviews it has gotten over the years. If you want to get yourself one of these without burning a hole in your pocket buying first-hand ones or if you simply want to switch over to a new console and try it out, buying a used PS4 is a total no-brainer. All you have to do is find yourself an authentic device in good condition from a trusted person or reseller, or an online listing, and if it is within the ranges that we’ve told you, then it is sure to be a good purchase that you’ll enjoy without any trouble!