How Much is a Used PS4 Worth?

The PlayStation 4 console was released back in 2013. With 106 million units sold, the PS4 has been a favorite amongst gamers for years and considered by many to be the best console released. Until of course, the PS5.

Speaking of the PS5, if you’ve set your eyes on owning the white powerful console with a cape, you might be interested in selling off your old PS4 to better be able to afford it. At $500, we could use all the help we can get for a discount. But how much is your old friend worth anyway?

Factors that Determine Price of your PS4

How much your used PS4 can be sold for depends on a number of factors: mainly the model, edition, condition. Let’s get into it.

Model

The model of console that you have greatly affects the price that you can fetch for yourself. There’s also a big difference in price between a 500GB version and a 1TB version! We’ve listed the selling prices of all the PS4 console models below according to where you try to sell them.

The good news is that many gamers are making the decision to wait until a few more months or even a year before they purchase the PS5. Many are even deciding to pass on the PS5 and invest in either the PS5 Slim or the PS5 Pro, whichever is released earlier in 2023.

There will be very few people who choose to buy a brand new PlayStation 4 in 2021, since it just doesn’t make sense to shell out that price for a console that’s a few years old with nothing new to offer.

This means that gamers will be looking for an upgrade, and buying a second-hand PS4 Pro for about $250 is half the price of the PS5 and has plenty of 4K gaming to offer. So if you have a PS4 Pro that you want to sell, you’re sitting on a gold mine.

Not to worry, owners of regular PS4s and PS4 Slims, because these consoles are also in high demand right now! It’s going to be a good long year before the price of the PS5 dips, and thrifty gamers have got to play something until then, right?

Condition

‘Good condition’ refers to a console that’s been used for a few years but looks almost brand new. This means it’s been kept well, doesn’t have much cosmetic damages.

If your console works relatively well but has a few dents or scratches, it would be considered well-used and you can expect anywhere between a $50-75 dip in the price (from what you could’ve fetched if the console was in good condition). So if your console comes in this category of well-used, subtract aout $50-75 from the prices we’ve listed down below.

If your console has something hindering it’s performance, like a noisy fan, or overheating, or random crashes — but you still want to sell it, you probably should consider selling it back to an online Buyback store where they will do a maintenance check and refurbish your console. You can hope for only about $80-150 in this method, depending on the model.

Remember that if you’re selling on eBay and lying about the condition of the console, it will most certainly get sent back to you almost immediately from an angry buyer. It’s better to be upfront about the condition so that you attract the buyers that know what to expect.

Accessories

Want to sell your controllers, or headsets along with the console? That can add value as well, and you can quote about $10-50 extra per accessory. Obviously, accessories like Guitar Hero equipment will be more expensive, depending on the condition. There are plenty of buyers interested in buying a combo offer since it reduces their trouble of finding second-hand controllers separately. Price accordingly!

Prices you can expect

Note that all the prices we’ve mentioned are considering that the consoles are in good condition with minimal cosmetic damage. Reduce about 15-20% for a downgrade in condition. However, like we mentioned earlier: consoles that aren’t working at all can still be sold at stores that will refurbish them later, but don’t expect to be paid in three-figures.

A PS4 500 GB can be sold for anywhere between $150-190 on eBay and other marketplaces, like Letgo. We recommend that you shouldn’t go below $150. However, online buyback stores might offer you only about $80, so that they can keep higher profit margins. If you don’t want to go online, try visiting any local pawn shop and quoting $150 for your PS4 500 GB, and they will probably agree without questions.

$150 is around the range that people are able to buy refurbished PS4s at Black Friday, so this is a solid number to quote.

A PS4 1TB has double the storage of the 500GB but won’t be double the price, unfortunately. It will fetch a higher price, however. You can expect to sell your PS4 1TB on eBay and other online marketplaces (don’t skip Facebook marketplace!) for $200-$250. Don’t accept lower than $200 for a PS4 1TB, since it’s now less than half the price it was brand new at release price.

A PS4 Slim with 500GB hard drive was released for $299 back in 2016, and you can sell it for about the same as the PS4 500GB, which is $150. The highest you could go to is about $175, since it might be tough to sell it at $200. We recommend checking out how much you can get at GameStop, and looking at the store credit options. Generally they will offer about $50 more in store credit for your console. However, don’t count on it. BestBuy recently offered only about $83 for a good-condition PS4 Slim. If you’re keen on the best deal, online marketplaces might be the best option for you.

A PS4 Slim with 1TB hard drive goes for about the same price as the regular PS4 1TB if not about $20 less. Though it was released three years after the PS4 1TB, it was still cheaper at launch price. You can expect to get about $200-230 for a PS4 Slim 1TB. Don’t accept lesser than $200! And, definitely try to get about $250 for your console, it’s remarkably compact for the specs.

A PS4 Pro 1TB is in high demand, and will go for atleast $250. In fact, you could easily sell it for $300 as well, if it’s in good condition. And we’re encouraging you to try your luck for $350! The current price on Amazon for a refurbished PS4 Pro 1TB is $444, so don’t go too much below that number!