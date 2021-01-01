Best Places To Farm Screws in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 has evolved a lot since it was first launched. Farming screws in Fallout 76 is an important task to learn because screws are required for crafting and also in several upgrades. So, you’ll find yourself falling short of screws every now and then. And the job becomes tougher because you won’t come across a lot of screws. Moreover, you might need them in higher quantities for several jobs.

But, don’t worry, we have curated a detailed guide listing all the places to farm screws in Fallout 76 to help you out.

Farming Screws in Fallout 76

There are 3 main ways to obtain screws in the game Fallout 76:

The simplest way to do so is to buy them at Charleston Fire Department from a vendor in exchange for caps.

Visit locations that contain screw yielding items. Loot those items and have them scrapped to get screws

Lastly, you can also scavenge screws from the corpses of certain enemies (such as Wendigo).

Now, let’s list down the items that can get you some screws when you scrap them:

Sl. No. Item Number of Screws 1. Desk Fan 2 2. Giddyup Buttercup 4 3. Globe 1 4. Antique globe 1 5. Toy Car 1 6. Typewriter 2 7. Toy Truck 1 8. Handcuffs 1 9. Hot Plate 1 10. Office Desk Fan 2 11. Steamer Trunk 2 12. Weed Whacker 2 13. Pepper Mill 1 14. Hubcap 2

Fallout 76 Screw Farming Locations

Randomly visiting different areas to look for items that farm screws would waste a lot of your time. So, you need to search for screws in the specific locations where you are sure to find them.

Given below are all the best places where you can farm screws in Fallout 76:

Whitespring Resort

Whitespring Resort is a great place to farm screws in Fallout 76. Once you’re in the resort, you’ll come by a toy store that has toy cars along with a Giddyup Buttercup. All of these can yield screws.

But, the best place to find screws is the Whitespring Bunker. Here, you’ll find 5 desk fans or more. Moreover, the presidential cabin also has some toy cars and under the Christmas tree, you’ll get a Giddyup Buttercup. Then, you can go upstairs where you’ll find even more toy cars in the kid’s room. So, you can easily collect around 25 to 35 screws here.

Sugar Grove

Sugar Grove is yet another place to find screws. This is located in the Northeast of the National Isolated Radio Array. There are at least 12 fans and 4 globes inside this location to provide you with a sum of 28+ screws.

You need to go to the main lobby before entering the building. Here, you’ll find lots of desk fans and globes. And once you go inside, you’ll witness several desk fans and globes lying around here and there. So, check everything twice to get the maximum loot.

Robco Research Center

Here, you can find a couple of desk fans along with clipboards and other items that yield screws. In addition to that, you’ll also come across some of the legendary enemies here. So, it’s a win-win deal for you. Moreover, you’ll also find several other items you need in the desks and containers of this location.

Scavenging Wendigo for Fallout 76 screws

The Wendigos in Fallout 76 can give you 16 screws when scavenged upon. So, this is a great method of farming screws. And for the same reason, it is recommended to go to the Wendigo cave. You should do this repeatedly until you have farmed enough screws.

Abandoned Bog Town

The office building in the abandoned town of the Cranberry Bog area is a remarkable source of screws. The reason is that the place is replete with typewriters. You’ll also come across several clipboards here.

To give you the specific location, the top floor has a room containing several items like desk fans, typewriters, etc. And the bottom lobby floor will provide you with even more stuff.

So, now you know that this place is great to find screws. And if you can’t find where the building is, you should go towards the tallest building in the area. Then, you need to climb to the fire escape to reach the roof. Once you reach the rooftop, head towards the open elevator shaft, and there you’ll find the office building entrance.

National Radio Astronomy Research Center

You’ll find a couple of Super Mutants in this location. When you take these hostile enemies down, you can loot as much as you want to. Here, you’ll find a wide range of junk materials. Also, you should check out the second floor where you can look for desk fans, globes, and other stuff in the desks and cabinets.

Charleston Herald and Capitol Building

When you enter the main section of the Charleston Capitol Building, you’ll find about 12 typewriters. These can be found scattered here and there on different desks. And in the Herald building, you can find a maximum of 4 typewriters along with 2 desk fans and a Carlisle typewriter.

Vault-Tec University

This is yet another building where you’ll come across several desk fans and other items that have screws

Atlas Observatory

This place has robots in addition to desk fans and typewriters. These items are perfect to farm screws in Fallout 76.

Fort Defiance

The Fort Defiance is a huge building with several items that can be broken down into scraps to collect screws.

Bottom Line

Farming screws in Fallout 76 could be a tricky task. But, since, these are required for a lot of crafting procedures, you need to farm screws in ample amount. Hopefully, our guide has given you the right places to look for them. With that being said, keep in mind that the best places to farm screws in Fallout 76 are Sugar Grove, Whitespring Resort, and Bog Town. Also, the enemies who are much likely to drop screws are Wendigo, Yao Guai, and Super Mutants.