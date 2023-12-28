The Retro Revolution: Why Retro-Style Video Games Still Hold Appeal in the Digital Age

Whether it is people getting their old gaming consoles out of the attic, re-releases of old classics, updated versions or sequels of the greats, or a general return to retro-style video game gameplay, the retro gaming revolution is well and truly in full swing.

For many, the “return” to retro-style gaming is oddly confusing. Unlike the recent resurgence in the popularity of vinyl records, it is not possible to make the argument that the actual technical quality of the product is superior to its modern equivalent. Despite this, there is a clear want for the elements, regardless of the form, of retro-style video games within the modern era. As a result of this relatively new phenomenon, we decided to put this article together in order to shed some light on the potential reasons why. So, without further ado, let’s dive in…



Home gaming consoles began arriving in the public’s homes in the 1980s and 1990s, which, in the process, resulted in the world of entertainment transforming forever. While early classics include Sonic the Hedgehog, Super Mario, Street Fighter and Pacman, the market for, and the development of, video games has been growing exponentially since the very first second they first arrived.

Nostalgia

It is clear that there is a heavy dose of nostalgia involved in dusting off your old console and revisiting something that you used to truly love. For many video game enthusiasts, their youth consisted of spending hours upon hours honing their skills in order to perfect a game.



The opportunity to once again feel like you did as a child through the vehicle of a video game is undeniably attractive.

Ease of Access

If, for some, the idea of setting up an old console, and dedicating the space within their home to house it, puts them off the idea, there is a simple solution. Thanks to the internet, there are now a host of retro-style video games, such as Red Ball 4, available to play for free online.



The fact that it is now so simple to access and play both old and new retro-style games online has definitely played a major role in their growing popularity. “If you build it, they will come…” is a phrase that comes to mind when thinking about this revolution!

Simplicity

While one of the most impressive developments within the video gaming universe is the complexity of the narratives of modern games, something that should be celebrated, this doesn’t mean that sometimes you just want a game that you can jump into, play for 30 minutes and then just as easily return to your day. Retro-style games offer exactly this.

We are living in the digital age, a time in which we are able to get what we want, when we want. As magical as this is, a return to the simple challenges in retro games are often more rewarding for players. The simplicity of the objectives within these games are still as engaging as ever. In summary, if it ain’t broke, don’t try and fix it!







