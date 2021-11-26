The magic of old-school video games from the 90s’ is difficult to see these days. The 90s kids have grown up and so has the gaming scenario. It has changed in so many ways but classics always remain everybody’s favorites and it has an element of nostalgia attached to it making it more alluring. Wish to experience a bit of your childhood? It is possible now. Old school video games from the 90s’ that are now available as apps are here to give you that childhood experience.

You can play these old-school video games on your modern mobiles and still enjoy the nostalgia of the bygone times. You no more need a TV set, arcade machines, CD-ROMs, and bulky consoles to play the classics. You only need a mobile phone and gaming apps. All the millennials will be happy to use these old-school video game apps that have something to offer to everyone. Having experienced a turn of technological advancements from the 90s till now and getting to play these games again is a joyful experience and will take you back to your childhood.

Let us look at some of the old-school video games from the 90s’ that are now available as apps.

1. Tetris

Tetris is undoubtedly one of the most nostalgic and fun video games from the 90s’. It is addictive and fast which makes it a favorite for many young and old players alike. The app adaptation of the Tetris video game is a delight to play. You can play the block-building game in the original style or try the alternative game modes where you can get more challenges and bonuses. Though the game in this app version does not look like its original version but yet it will make you nostalgic.

Tetris is available as a free app for Android and iOS with options to remove unwanted ads for $5.

2. Sonic the Hedgehog

If there is one video game that screams classic it is this one. It is the big daddy of retro video games. Sonic the Hedgehog app does its best to recreate the magic of the original classic. Your aim as the Hedgehog has to clear levels in high speed that are full of color and to collect rings in high numbers. With the new version, you also get new features like the time attack mode, where you fight against time and take the shortest time to beat levels.

Sonic the Hedgehog is available for free on Android and iOS with a $2 upgrade if you wish to not see any ads.

3. Grand Auto Theft: San Andreas

The thrill of playing Grand Auto Theft as a kid is unmatched. The original game came around fourteen years ago and the newer version of the game in its app form works well too. Carl Johnson, the protagonist, is back in Los Santos which is his home. The facelift of this game is commendable, it comes with a big map and a story more interesting than the original one. You also get to climb and swim, a first in GTA gaming. These features will attract and keep you hooked on for a long time.

Grand Auto Theft: San Andreas is available at $7 for Android and iOS.

4. Space Invaders

All the retro games lovers love Space Invaders for the simplicity of this game. It is a highly addictive old-school video game now available as an app. The look and graphics are questionable. It is basic as compared to modern games yet timeless and addictive. The app looks quite similar to the original game. The buttons and joystick at the bottom look like the original arcade game.

Space Invaders is available on Android and iOS for $5.

Final Words

You can enjoy these old-school video games right on your mobile phones without having to worry about anything else. Work and play can go hand-in-hand with these old-school video games from the 90s’ that are now available as apps. There are many other games that are available, try it all out to have a slice of nostalgia and fun. Games are not just for kids but for adults as well. These apps will take you back to your childhood and will be fun as well.