Top 5 Action Video Games to Look Out For in 2024

Every now and then, one video game or the other pops out and arrests the attention of gamers. Well, this is expected, especially as there are several video games worth the rave. The year 2023 has had its moment with new video games, but the year has almost run out, and so have new video games that came with it. In 2024, however, there will be a slew of new video games that you should set your eyes on, either to play or to wager on sites like GGBet. We’ll focus on the action genre, and tell you the top 5 to look out for.

The Games to Look Out For

The action genre comes with several sub-genres and options. And, we’ve got many of them lined up to be released in 2024. Below are the best ones to anticipate.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Prince of Persia or PoP (as it is also known) is one of the most popular game franchises ever. With its first release as far back as 1989, it’s hard to gloss over the longevity that this franchise has accumulated. The game has managed to stay relevant with good storylines, standout graphics, and missions, and here they come with the latest instalment: The Lost Crown.

Coming as early as 18th January 2024, this game will see a new hero “Sargon” brought to the mix. His mission in this game is to rescue Prince Ghassan, who has been abducted. Certainly, this makes for a good storyline, and we can’t wait for it.

Star Wars Outlaws

Apart from the fact that anything “Star Wars” is a hot topic, this game has the likeness of one worth the anticipation. Massive Entertainment develops the game, and, will be published by the well-known Ubisoft. While the release date has not been confirmed, it almost certainly will be released in 2024.

The game setting is in between “The Empire Strikes” and the “Return of the Jedi” periods and is set in an open world. This third-person action game will have several modes, and also, some familiar characters.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

This game was initially scheduled to be released in 2023, however, it was pushed back due to mixed reviews about the game. The game will now be released in 2024, with fans waiting earnestly for it. Popular characters like Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, etc., are the focal points of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

They are tasked with eliminating Justice League members like Batman, and the setting is Metropolis. In this game, you can play either as a single or multiplayer. It’s not confirmed when exactly this game will be released, but after the extended reworking, it’s bound to come out exceptional.

Overwatch 2 Season 9

Overwatch Season 2 has taken off in the best possible way, releasing six seasons so far, all to widespread acclaim and participation. While seasons 7 and 8 are confirmed to be released in the latter part of 2023, Season 9 will be released in February 2024.

There is hardly anything known about the season; whether there’ll be new heroes, new maps, and whatnot. However, the steady build-up of Overwatch 2 seasons, coupled with the fact that it will be the first in the year has made sure that it is highly anticipated by gamers.

Grand Theft Auto 6

Don’t rejoice just yet, as nothing about GTA 6 is confirmed. However, that hasn’t stopped the fans from putting things together and anticipating a new instalment of GTA. In fact, matters were made worse when the Take-Two boss’s voice was caught on tape and leaked.

From the audio, it appeared that GTA 6 is in the works, and may be revealed in October 2023, with the release period exactly one year later in October 2024. Again, nothing is confirmed, and it remains to be seen if it’s true or if the GTA fans are overthinking. Whichever the case, put your eye out for some new GTA action.

Conclusion

The games mentioned above are highly anticipated by the game mob, and rightly so. The game’s creators are known for their elaborate storylines, iconic characters, and unique gameplay. If that wasn’t exciting enough, most of them are available across various platforms and can be easily accessed by most gamers. To that end, you should keep your ears active and follow the games’ developments. Also, make sure you catch the games as soon as they’re released to get the best experience possible.