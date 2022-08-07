Top MMO games for Windows scheduled for 2023

MMOs are slowly bursting onto the scene, and both 2021 and 2022 were successful with many exciting titles. Even though there are slim chances of something replacing the WOW pandemic that happened when it came out, there are a lot of quality titles you can play today.

Massively multiplayer online games do not come out frequently: they are some of the most complicated genres to build. However, real MMORPG lovers have much to be excited about in 2023.

War of Dragnorox

War of Dragnorox mimics “old-school” MMOs and adopts a classic combat system. However, apart from using tab targeting and clicking, developers are also looking to get valuable feedback from the community to bring the traditional MMO experience closer to modern players.

In other words, they are looking to build the games on those fundamentals but improve many aspects to produce a fun experience that’s not clunky and grindy. Dragonox will have unique enemies that captivate, threaten, and excite players encountering them.

War of Dragonorox will have a classic MMO combat system combined with free movement involving rolls, parries, dodges, etc. You can see it as a combination of a typical MMO combat system and something like Dark Souls.

This sandbox RPG gives players a lot of DnD elements as dungeon masters trigger events in the game. War of Dragnorox is a game for hard-core players as the game will punish them with death penalties, long raids, and working hard on finding the best items.

Ark 2

Sadly, Ark 2 is another anticipated MMO title that’s been delayed. Creators announced they would launch the game in 2022, but the coronavirus pandemic has caused development issues. Even so, the game will be released with a slight 12-month delay.

Ark 2 is a survival MMO with a unique story spin, great content, and robust mechanics. Ark 2 builds on its prequel ARK: Survival Evolved and tries to improve those aspects of the game players loved. Even though there’s no official gameplay footage, Ark 2 is expected to be different than its prequel.

The game will include crafting, building, upgrading, exploring, hundreds of recipes, and survival. Players start with nothing in a hostile world full of dinosaurs and work their way to becoming powerful heroes.

The world will also have different tribes, opening exciting interactions, conflicts, and competition between players.

Camelot Unchained

If you’ve played Dark Age of Camelot, you’ll be happy to know that Camelot Unchained is its spiritual successor. Camelot Unchained has similar elements and a realm system with three different fractions. The story starts when a large storm hits the whole universe with devastating effects.

This storm creates scorns of abominations and monsters, disrupting the whole world. Players are part of three civilizations or realms, including Vikings, De Danann, and Arthurian. All civilizations have seven unique races, and players can choose up to ten different classes.

All the civilizations have their own style, designs, armors, lore, and story. Apart from the game itself, the developers are working on their CUBE building system that will act as a block-building system in the game. In other words, players will be able to modify the game and create add-ons they can later use.

BitCraft

BitCraft is a unique upcoming MMORPG with a primary focus on player cooperation. Players can impact the whole world in a meaningful way, and there’s currently a pre-alpha version you can try out on the official game site. Like many other RPGs, this game combines exploration, training, farming, hunting, building, and crafting.

The whole design of the game is also unique, with a cartoon-like art style that makes the world even more enjoyable. BitCraft is a sandbox MMO with a vast procedurally generated world that’s fully editable. All players in a constantly changing world, giving a lot of depth and room for being creative.

Everyone in this world will have complete freedom and a long-lasting character progression that lets every individual tailor their own story and become a part of the world’s history. Overall, this is a very exciting MMO project and one of the pioneering games of the MMO renaissance.

Conclusion

There are many new MMO titles expected in 2023, but these are the ones you simply MUST check out. Still, we must wait and see what the developers will do and how these games will play and feel. Which releases do you find most interesting? Feel free to share some of the titles you think we’ve missed.