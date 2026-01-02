What is RTP in Casino Games: An Explanation From Professionals at Casino Online Onlyspins

Return to Player (RTP) is an important term that explains how much you may get for your investment into a game. It’s a theoretical percentage, so it doesn’t mean you’ll win that exact amount at a Casino Online Onlyspins or any other site. Still, it helps decide whether a game is worth your time and money.
About RTP and Its Meaning
RTP is the percentage of all wagered money a game will pay back to players over many thousands of plays. For example, Aviator has a 97% RTP, it pays $CAD 97 back to players for every $CAD 100 wagered over its full lifespan.
The remaining percentage is the casino’s house advantage, so it’s 3%. A higher RTP means the player loses less money over time.
Typical Percentages in Different Game Categories
Return percentages vary depending on a game. Table games typically have higher theoretical returns than most slot machines.
Here’s a table that describes range of returns at sites like Casino Online Onlyspins:
|Category
|Range of RTP
|Additional details
|Slot machines
|88% to 99%
|Usually, developers provide a range of percentages, and the casino can choose one of them. Some older or jackpot slots (especially progressive) have lower percentages.
|Blackjack
|98.5% to 99.8%
|The player must use the correct basic strategy to reach the top percentage. Poor decisions will lower the actual return.
|Poker (video version)
|97.5% to 99.9%
|The specific pay table and optimal player choices determine the final percentage.
|Roulette
|94.74% to 98.75%
|The American version has two zeros, so it lowers the RTP to 94.74%. The European variant has one zero, so the return can reach 97.3%. French roulette has two rules that can return more money, so the percentage can go up to 98.75%.
|Baccarat
|98.9% to 99%
|The percentage depends on the bet type. The best wager bet is on the banker, which has the lowest house advantage.
|Crash games
|95% to 98%
|The percentage is usually fixed by the developer. It is often better than in slots.
RTP is a theoretical measure. It doesn’t mean a player will win back that exact percentage in a short session.
How to Select a Game Based on RTP: Tips and Recommendations
Players may use RTP as a tool to choose games that give them the best long-term results. It’s one factor among others, so you should also pay attention to volatility, bonus rounds, additional functions, paylines or ways to win, etc.
Still, we’ve prepared tips on how to select a game based on RTP:
- Don’t play any slot machine without knowing its published percentage. A return below 95% is considered low.
- Look for game rules. The presence of certain rules, like the “surrender” rule in blackjack, can slightly raise the percentage. Find the versions that have the most player-friendly rules.
- Consider RTP with volatility. A game with very high return might also have high volatility. This means it pays out big wins rarely, so losses can occur quickly. It’s best to choose games with low or medium volatility.
The best strategy is to look for the highest available percentage. However, you should also choose games at sites like Casino Online Onlyspins that have other fun features. You can play demo mode to learn what you like more.